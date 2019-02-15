Mariners Rally to Edge Admirals 4-3 in Overtime

February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Michael McNicholas scored his second goal of the game at 2:30 into overtime to guide the Maine Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Norfolk Admirals Friday night at Scope. Despite the loss, Norfolk does pick up a valuable point in the South Division standings and sits at (20-24-0-4, 47pts) on the year.

VIDEO: Watch the Game Highlights

The Admirals jumped out in front early in the first period with a goal from Luke Nogard. Chase Harrison played the puck to the left point for Jake Wood shot the puck from the point that went wide of the goal on the right side and took a lively bounce off the back boards. Nogard found the puck and fired a shot that beat Connor LaCouvee to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the first period.

In the second, Norfolk extended their lead with a power-play goal from Kelly Klima. Ben Duffy won a faceoff in the Maine zone. Duffy skated towards the net one-on-one and fired off a backhander that hit off the left post and landed in the crease behind LaCouvee. Klima found the rebound and buried it into the net to give Norfolk a 2-0 lead.

Later in the period, Maine cut into the Norfolk lead with a power-play goal from Michael McNicholas. Brycen Martin played the puck from the right point into the right circle for Greg Chase. Chase fed a pass backdoor to McNicholas who was able to deflect the puck past Ty Reichenbach to cut the Norfolk lead to 2-1.

The Admirals would extend their lead back to two with a goal from Jake Wood. Don Olivieri dumped the puck in behind the Maine net. Matt McMorrow gained possession of the puck. McMorrow fed a pass back door which was jammed in by Wood to give Norfolk a 3-1 lead at 8:14 of the second period.

Maine answered right back with a goal from Dwyer Tschantz. Norfolk had a four-on-three odd man rush towards the Maine net. The Norfolk shot was saved and led to a rush the other way for Maine. Josh Couturier skated into the Norfolk zone on the right side. Couturier played a pass across the ice to Tschantz who beat Reichenbach on the glove side to cut the Norfolk lead to 3-2 at 15:33 of the second period.

Maine tied the game less than two minutes into the third period with a goal from Greg Chase. Michael McNicholas won the faceoff back to Chase in the left circle. Chase fired a wrister that beat Reichenbach on the stick side to tie the game at three goals at 1:20 of the third period.

Both teams exchanged chances in the extra session, but Michael McNicholas scored the game-winner on a wrist shot from the right wing circle.

Ty Reichenbach made 31 saves on 35 shots and takes the loss for Norfolk, while Connor LaCouvee made 31 saves on 34 shots and gets the win. Norfolk's Jake Wood tallied a goal and an assist in the overtime loss. Former Admiral Greg Chase had a goal and two assists against his former club, While McNicholas finished with three points (2g, 1a).

The two teams will meet again on Saturday with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, February 16, vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m. Valentine's Day / Netflix & Chill Night

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at

Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.