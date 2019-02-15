Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen
February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen
VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.
DATE: Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn
TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (25-19-3-0) host the Jacksonville Icemen (25-21-2-2) for the 10th of 12 total meetings this season. Orlando owns a 7-2-0-0 record against Jacksonville in the first nine games of the regular season series, and most recently completed a three-game sweep last week against the Icemen.
MONFREDO SHIFTS UP TO FORWARD: After taking a few shifts in Wednesday's game at Florida, veteran defenseman Mike Monfredo will skate up front for Orlando again tonight. He will play on a line with Mike Robinson and Corey Kalk. The blueliner leads the active roster in scoring against the Icemen with seven points (1g-6a) in nine games.
FOGET A SHORTHANDED BANDIT: Mathieu Foget's shorthanded goal on Wednesday was his third such goal of the season, tying a club mark shared by several players. He currently leads the active roster with 31 points (14g-17a) in 44 games this season.
FITZE FINDING OFFENSIVE TOUCH: Since mid-January, Dylan Fitze has enjoyed his best stretch of offensive production. The Solar Bears rookie has generated seven points (4g-3a) in his past 10 games, and three of his goals have given Orlando a 1-0 lead in games this season.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Manchester Monarchs at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
