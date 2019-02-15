Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen

February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (25-19-3-0) host the Jacksonville Icemen (25-21-2-2) for the 10th of 12 total meetings this season. Orlando owns a 7-2-0-0 record against Jacksonville in the first nine games of the regular season series, and most recently completed a three-game sweep last week against the Icemen.

MONFREDO SHIFTS UP TO FORWARD: After taking a few shifts in Wednesday's game at Florida, veteran defenseman Mike Monfredo will skate up front for Orlando again tonight. He will play on a line with Mike Robinson and Corey Kalk. The blueliner leads the active roster in scoring against the Icemen with seven points (1g-6a) in nine games.

FOGET A SHORTHANDED BANDIT: Mathieu Foget's shorthanded goal on Wednesday was his third such goal of the season, tying a club mark shared by several players. He currently leads the active roster with 31 points (14g-17a) in 44 games this season.

FITZE FINDING OFFENSIVE TOUCH: Since mid-January, Dylan Fitze has enjoyed his best stretch of offensive production. The Solar Bears rookie has generated seven points (4g-3a) in his past 10 games, and three of his goals have given Orlando a 1-0 lead in games this season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Manchester Monarchs at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

Fighting Four Packs presented by CenturyLink:

Gear up for the second half of the 2018-19 season with a Fighting Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four remaining home games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, First Watch, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Feb. 23 game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. Packs start as low as $69.99.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.