Game Preview: Mariners at Admirals, February 15, 2019

February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Who: Norfolk Admirals (20-24-3-3, 46 pts) vs. Maine Mariners (24-24-0-1, 49 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: First of three meetings this season.

All-Time Series: First ever meeting.

About Tonight's Game: Tonight marks the first ever meeting between the two clubs. The Mariners are in their first season in the ECHL. The Admirals gained some ground on Wednesday in their push for a South Division playoff spot following a 3-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays. Norfolk now sits seven points back of the fourth and final playoff spot while trailing second place by eight points. Meanwhile the Mariners are seventh in the North Division, but remain a mere five points out of a playoff spot.

About the Admirals: Kelly Klima is coming off a career-high three points on Wednesday. Klima has posted a point in 14 of the 21 games played this season....Leading scorer Ben Duffy has recorded four two-point performances in his last seven games. Duffy scored his team best 14th goal of the season Wednesday....Goaltender Ty Reichenbach continues to remain third in the ECHL with 1,045 saves....Norfolk is 14-0-0-0 when leading after two periods. .

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Ben Duffy (42)

Goals: Ben Duffy (14)

Assists: Ben Duffy, Jalen Smereck** (28)

Plus/Minus: Matt McMorrow (+7)

Penalty Minutes: Jake Wood (75)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: TJ Melancon (134)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (15)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.905)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (3.40)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Mariners: Maine has managed just eight wins in 23 road games this season and has dropped seven of the last eight on the road. The Mariners are down to 17 players on the active roster heading into tonight's play. Forward Drew Melanson and defenseman Derek Pratt were summoned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Thursday, becoming the seventh and eighth Mariners players respectively to join the AHL since the start of February...Jason Salvaggio has five points (2g, 3a) in his last two games.

Mariners Team Leaders

Points: Michael McNicholas (36)

Goals: Greg Chase (12)

Assists: Michael McNicholas (26)

Plus/Minus: Justin Fergele (+4)

Penalty Minutes: Greg Chase (59)

Power Play Goals: Michael McNicholas, Ryan Ferrill (4)

Shorthanded Goals: Several Tied (1)

Shots: Jason Salvaggio (116)

Wins: Brandon Halverson** (15)

Save %: Brandon Halverson** (.924)

GAA: Brandon Halverson** (2.67)

