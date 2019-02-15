ECHL Transactions - February 15
February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 15, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Desmond Bergin, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG
Delete Andrew Tessier, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Tom Hodges, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Gary Steffes, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Emerson Clark, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Ranger, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Delete Joel Chouinard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
Atlanta:
Add Vytal Cote, D activated from Injured Reserve
Brampton:
Add Sebastien Caron, G added as EBUG
Florida:
Add Grant Arnold, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Grant Arnold, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Finn, D loaned to Hartford
Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve [2/13]
Delete Matt Finn, D placed on reserve [2/13]
Fort Wayne:
Add Eric Levine, G activated from reserve
Delete Lukas Hafner, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Eli Lichtenwald, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Andrew Radjenovic, F suspended by team
Maine:
Delete Derek Pratt, D loaned to Hartford [2/14]
Delete Drew Melanson, F recalled by Hartford [2/14]
Orlando:
Add Jackson Playfair, F signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Jeff Jakaitis, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jonathan Charbonneau, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mike Santaguida, G released as EBUG
Delete Sam Fioretti, F traded to Wichita
Toledo:
Add Greg Wolfe, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Chris Forney, D assigned by San Diego
Utah:
Add Joe Cannata, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Will Smith, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Wichita:
Delete Dylan Wells, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)
Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D traded to South Carolina
