ECHL Transactions - February 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 15, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Desmond Bergin, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG

Delete Andrew Tessier, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Tom Hodges, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Gary Steffes, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Emerson Clark, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Ranger, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Delete Joel Chouinard, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

Atlanta:

Add Vytal Cote, D activated from Injured Reserve

Brampton:

Add Sebastien Caron, G added as EBUG

Florida:

Add Grant Arnold, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Grant Arnold, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Finn, D loaned to Hartford

Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve [2/13]

Delete Matt Finn, D placed on reserve [2/13]

Fort Wayne:

Add Eric Levine, G activated from reserve

Delete Lukas Hafner, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Eli Lichtenwald, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Andrew Radjenovic, F suspended by team

Maine:

Delete Derek Pratt, D loaned to Hartford [2/14]

Delete Drew Melanson, F recalled by Hartford [2/14]

Orlando:

Add Jackson Playfair, F signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Jeff Jakaitis, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jonathan Charbonneau, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mike Santaguida, G released as EBUG

Delete Sam Fioretti, F traded to Wichita

Toledo:

Add Greg Wolfe, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Chris Forney, D assigned by San Diego

Utah:

Add Joe Cannata, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Will Smith, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Wichita:

Delete Dylan Wells, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/28)

Delete Jeremy Beaudry, D traded to South Carolina

