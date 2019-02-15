Growlers Take It in OT in South Carolina
February 15, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Growlers picked up an overtime victory in South Carolina 3-2 Friday night, in a game in which they never held the lead in regulation.
The Stingrays stung first when Patrick Gaul tucked the puck behind Growlers goaltender Michael Gartieg, who made his first start of the road trip, to put the Stingrays up 1-0 at the 9:19 mark of the first period.
Some six minutes later Brady Ferguson would walk out of the corner and just will the puck into the back of the Stingrays net to tie the game at 1 goal apiece to end the first period.
Tad Kozun added another goal for the Stingrays to put them back in the lead just 1:14 into the second and just over a minute later, the Growlers Captain, James Melindy, danced towards the net and tucked the puck just under the bar to tie the game once again.
The game would stay at a 2-2 tie after 60 minutes of play. In overtime, Zach O'Brien beat Stingrays goalie Parker Milner short side, just over the glove to give the Growlers the OT victory.
Quick Hits
Brady Ferguson earned first star honours for the second straight game
The three stars were 3 - P. Milner (NFL), 2 - Z. O'Brien (NFL) and 1 - B. Ferguson (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers road trip continues on Sunday afternoon in Greenville as the Growlers take on the Swamp Rabbits, fans can tune in live via Mixlr with Chris Ballard by visiting mixlr.com/nlgrowers.
