Monarchs Fall in the Swamp, 6-3, against the Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Manchester Monarchs fell to the Florida Everblades, 6-3, at the Hertz Arena, Friday night.

The Monarchs (26-23-1-1) led twice over the Everblades (35-11-5-0) but dropped their third-straight game, by a score of 6-3.

David Kolomatis got the first goal of the game at 10:09 of the first period. Cory Ward and Joe Sullivan passed the puck side-to-side before sending it to the high-right circle towards Kolomatis. Kolomatis went upstairs on Everblades goaltender, Jeremy Helvig, to score his 11th of the season and give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

Shane Walsh eventually answered the Monarchs goal at 18:17 of the first period. Walsh caught a rebound in the high-slot and took a shot, beating Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, scoring his ninth of the season and tying the score, 1-1.

Tony Cameranesi broke the tie at 7:20 of the second period. Austin Block sent a pass up ice, that gave Cameranesi a breakaway. After an initial shot from the slot was stopped, Cameranesi collected his own rebound and scored his 15th of the season, giving the Monarchs a 2-1 lead.

Michael Neville responded shortly after, at 8:32 of the second. Neville tipped Kyle Platzer's shot from the slot, past Williams, scoring his eighth of the season and making it 2-2.

Derek Sheppard gave the Everblades their first lead of the night at 17:07 of the second. On the power play, Sheppard sent a rocket from the blue line to give him his 11th goal of the season and give the Everblades a 3-2 lead.

Spencer Watson tied the game for the Monarchs at 4:59 of the third, scoring his 21st goal of the season. Daniil Miromanov sent a clearing puck to Cameranesi and Watson. While on the 2-on-1, Watson caught a pass and sent a shot five-hole, past Helvig, to make the score, 3-3.

John McCarron notched another power-play goal for the Everblades at 7:47 of the third period, scoring his 22nd goal of the season, to break the tie again, and give Florida a 4-3 lead.

Joe Cox doubled the lead for the Everblades at 9:30 of the third. Cox caught the puck from off the boards, and off a shot from behind the goal line, bounced the puck off Williams left pad to sneak the puck into the net and score his 23rd goal of the season to give Florida a 5-3 lead.

Blake Winiecki added an empty net goal at 16:00 of the third period to finish the scoring and give Florida a 6-3 victory.

