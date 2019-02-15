Thunder Deals for Fioretti from South Carolina

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Sam Fioretti from the South Carolina Stingrays for defenseman Jeremy Beaudry.

"Sam is a hard nosed, gritty character guy that will add speed to our lineup," commented Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. "I enjoyed coaching against him in the WHL and he was a terrific player at Acadia University. We are excited to add him for the stretch drive."

Fioretti, 25, has appeared in 41 games for the Stingrays this year. The rookie forward out of Calgary, Alberta has 19 points (5g, 14a) so far this season.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pounder recently completed a four-year career at Acadia University. He registered 61 points (27g, 34a) in 102 games for the Axemen while also piling up 249 penalty minutes. His best season came in 2016-17, when he tallied 21 points (9g, 12a) in 21 games.

Prior to attending university, Fioretti played four seasons for the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors. He served as the team's captain in 2013-14 and recorded 55 points (20g, 35a) in 65 games. Overall, Fioretti finished his WHL career with 200 points (81g, 119a) and 239 penalty minutes over four seasons. He was also named as the CHL and WHL Humanitarian of the Year in 2013-14.

Wichita travels to Tulsa tonight to finish a home-and-home series this week against the Oilers starting at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunder returns home on Saturday to start a three-game series against the Indy Fuel. Saturday night is the annual Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey game, presented by Twister City Harley Davidson. Come cheer on the Cops as they take on the Fire starting at 5 p.m. Saturday is also Youth Jersey Giveaway Night, presented by Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The first 1,000 kids 12 and under in the door get a youth jersey. Jerseys will be handed out when the doors open at 4:45 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

