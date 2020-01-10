Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals

January 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: Scope Arena, Norfolk, Va.

DATE: Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (13-14-4-1) face the Norfolk Admirals (10-22-4-0) for the third meeting of 10 total games this season. The Solar Bears are 0-2-0-0 against Norfolk this season, but since Orlando's previous encounter with the Admirals on Nov. 26, the Solar Bears have gone 8-6-1-0.

LANGAN LEAD THE WAY AGAINST ADMIRALS: Tristin Langan is Orlando's leading scorer against the Admirals, with three points (1g-2a) in two games.

COUGHLER LOOKING TO BUILD OFF SOLID RETURN: After missing the final five games of December, Jake Coughler made his return to the lineup on Sunday against Brampton. Playing on a line with Alexey Lipanov and Tristin Langan, Coughler matched his season-high with five shots on goal and generated his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.

THREE IS KEY: In each of Orlando's two previous outings against Norfolk, the Solar Bears only managed to find the back of the net twice. The Solar Bears' record is vastly improved when the team scores at least three times; the team is 11-2-0-0 when hitting that plateau.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Admirals are in the midst of a five-game winless streak (0-4-1-0), most recently dropping a 3-2 overtime decision last Saturday in Atlanta.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their six-game road trip when they face the Norfolk Admirals at the Scope Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.