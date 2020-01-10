Fuel Earn First Shootout Win over Toledo

January 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - In the first half of back to back games against the Toledo Walleye, the Indy Fuel took a 4-3 win in their first shootout of the season. Liam Coughlin scored the first goal of the game and Indy would hold a two goal lead until late in the third when Toledo tied the game and force a shootout.

Indy opened the scoring first when Michael Doherty pounced on a Toledo turnover and fed Liam Coughlin in front of the net and he beat Toledo goaltender Pat Nagle. The Walleye tied the game minutes later when a shot by Blake Hillman was deflected by Marcus Vela. Indy took the lead back late in the period when Alex Krushelnyski fed Alex Rauter a one-timed pass and he beat Nagle with a deflected shot.

It took six minutes for the Fuel to double their lead when Sam Kurker grabbed a Walleye turnover and fed a streaking Alex Krushelnyski with a pass to make it 3-1. The Fuel would earn two chances on the power play but would fail to convert, heading into the locker room with a two goal lead.

Toledo cut the Indy lead in half, scoring the first power play goal of the game at 6:45 in the third period. A shot by Brandon Anselmini was deflected and landed at the feet of Shane Berschbach, who fired a slap shot past Williams. Toledo's Josh Kestner tied the game with 5:40 to go, receiving a pass from Shane Berschbach and firing a wrist shot over the shoulder of Williams and forcing overtime.

Both teams would earn chances throughout the overtime, leading to a power play for the Fuel after Bobby MacIntyre was pulled down on an odd man rush. Facing several shots on the power play, Toledo's Pat Nagle stood strong and forced Indy's first shootout of the season.

Alex Krushelnyski and Bobby MacIntyre would both shoot in the shootout for Indy and beat Nagle, while Charles Williams stopped both Toledo shots, earning the 4-3 win for the Fuel.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.