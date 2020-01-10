Thunder Put 48 Shots on Net But Drop 3-2 Decision to Railers

January 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Adirondack Thunder put a season-high 48 shots on goal but fell to the Worcester Railers by a score of 3-2 on Friday night at the DCU Center.

The Thunder found themselves down by one just 4:44 into the game. Ross Olsson's wrist shot beat Adirondack netminder Eamon McAdam for his first of the night and seventh of the season.

Adirondack got the equalizer at the 14:18 mark when Casey Pierro-Zabotel forced the puck to Charlie Curti. Curti wound up from the blue line and got the puck on net. Buitenhuis made the initial save but Nikita Popugaev potted the rebound for his fifth of the season.

In the second period, Adirondack's Alex Carrier fired the puck over the glass and went to the penalty box for a delay of game infraction. James Phelan broke up a pass at the blue line and raced into the zone on a breakaway, beating Buitenhuis in the process for his first as a member of the Thunder at 5:58.

The Railers tied the game with just 1:16 to go in the second. Yanick Turcotte found Ross Olsson in front and Olsson snuck a wrist shot past McAdam for his second of the game.

6:02 into the third, Barry Almeida started a rush into the Adirondack zone and fed Kyle Thomas on a 2-on-1 to put the Railers ahead 3-2.

Adirondack had a lengthy powerplay towards the end of the third but could not beat Evan Buitenhuis who made 46 saves on 48 shots. The Thunder's powerplay finished 0-for-6 and the penalty kill went 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Thunder face the Maine Mariners tomorrow night in Portland. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm.

