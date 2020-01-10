Growlers Weekend Preview: Growlers VS Maine & Worcester

Growlers Weekend Preview | Growlers VS Maine & Worcester

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10TH (8:45 PM NST) & SUNDAY, JANUARY 12TH (4:30 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (24-10-0-0, 48 PTS) vs. Maine Mariners (17-14-0-1, 35 PTS)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11TH (8:35 PM NST)

Newfoundland Growlers (24-10-0-0, 48 PTS) vs. Worcester Railers (13-19-2-0, 28 PTS)

WATCH: ECHL TV

LISTEN: mixlr.com/nlgrowlers

The Newfoundland Growlers hit the road for a three-in-three which starts and finishes in Portland, Maine for battles with the Maine Mariners, ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers with a stop in Worcester, Massachusetts in between to face off against the Worcester Railers, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.

The Growlers and Mariners have faced off four times this season with both teams sporting a 2-2 record, while the Growlers are 5-2-1 in eight meetings with the Railers so far this season.

LAST GAME

Zach O'Brien fired home his 10th of the season 2:51 into overtime as the Newfoundland Growlers extended their home winning streak to 14 games in a 3-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder Saturday night at Mile One Centre. The win also marked the third straight overtime win for the Growlers. Colt Conrad along with O'Brien scored in regulation time for Newfoundland. Angus Redmond made 29 saves to improve to 7-0 this season, while Evan Cormier made 33 saves in a third-star performance for the Thunder.

TRANSACTIONS

Jan. 8: F Giorgio Estephan re-assigned to Newfoundland by Toronto (AHL); D Phil Johansson released.

TEAM LEADERS

Newfoundland Maine Worcester

G: Marcus Power (15) Terrance Wallin (16) Nic Pierog (14)

A: Giorgio Estephan (25) Alex Kile (18) Jordan Samuels-Thomas (18)

PTS: Giorgio Estephan (38) Terrance Wallin (29) Jordan Samuels-Thomas (29)

PIM: Matt Bradley (40) Morgan Adams-Moisan (34) Yanick Turcotte (103)

+/-: Evan Neugold (+13) Terrance Wallin (+11) Dante Salituro (+9)

QUICK HITS

Newfoundland

The Growlers are 7-8 away from Mile One Centre this season

Joseph Duszak was selected as the Growlers representative at the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Game in Wichita, Kansas

Justin Brazeau has a six-game point streak

Maine

The Mariners are on a two-game losing skid

Alex Kile has a five-game point streak

Terrance Wallin has four goals in four games against the Growlers this season

Worcester

The Railers are on a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0)

Nic Pierog has four goals in the last two games

Ivan Chukarov is on a four-game point streak

PREVIOUS MATCHUP

Maine - November 30th, 2019 - 5-2 Newfoundland Growlers

The Newfoundland Growlers wrapped up their longest road trip of the season on a high note in a gutsy 5-2 win over the Maine Mariners at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, despite playing the game with only 15 skaters. Brady Ferguson netted a pair of goals, while Garrett Johnston, Evan Neugold, Dylan Vander Esch and Trey Bradley all recorded multi-point nights. Angus Redmond made 28 saves for the Growlers, while Connor LaCouvee also made 28 saves for the Mariners.

Worcester - December 31st, 2019 - 4-3 Newfoundland Growlers

Zach O'Brien scored just 24 seconds into overtime as the Newfoundland Growlers clawed back to score three unanswered goals en route to a 4-3 victory over the Worcester Railers on New Year's Eve at Mile One Centre. Marcus Power, Justin Brazeau and Colt Conrad also scored for the Growlers in the win. Drew Callin had a pair of goals for the Railers. Angus Redmond made 25 saves for Newfoundland, while Evan Buitenhuis made 32 saves in a third-star performance for Worcester.

