Thunder Blanks Grizzlies, 3-0

January 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - Mitch Gillam stopped 32 shots to claim his seventh-career shutout en route to a 3-0 win for Wichita over Utah on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jason Salvaggio scored twice while three others collected points in the winning effort.

Salvaggio opened the scoring in the first when he found the puck in the neutral zone and started an odd-man break. He fired a wrist shot past the blocker of Mason McDonald to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Both teams played strong defensively with very little offense either way in the second. Gillam stopped 14 shots in the second period to keep the score 1-0 with one period to play.

The Thunder killed off a penalty after Jacob Graves was called for slashing at 11:34 in the final frame. The goaltenders held strong until the final minutes when McDonald headed to the bench in favor of the extra attacker. The Thunder added two empty-net goals to push the lead to 3-0 as Salvaggio and Spencer Dorowicz scored.

Wichita collected its first shutout of the season by one of its netminders. Salvaggio has goals in three-straight with four over that span and goals in four of his last five outings. Shaquille Merasty, Chris Crane and Fabrizio Ricci each collected helpers

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night to host the Kansas City Mavericks for #ILOVEWICHITA Night starting at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.