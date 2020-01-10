Toronto Marlies Sign Growlers Goaltender Parker Gahagen to AHL Contract

St. John's - The Newfoundland Growlers announced today that the Toronto Marlies have signed goaltender Parker Gahagen to a one-year AHL contract.

Gahagen, 26, has split this season between the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers and the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League. During his time with the Growlers, he recorded a 2.22 goals-against average and .928 save percentage with a record of 5-1-0. Prior to joining the Growlers, Gahagen appeared in 6 games with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he has compiled a 2.63 goals-against average and .909 save percentage with a record of 3-2-1.

The Buffalo, New York native skated in 5 games with the American Hockey League's San Joes Barracuda during the 2017-18 season where he recorded a 2-2 record with a 3.95 goals-against average and .847 save percentage.

Parker spent four years playing for the United States Military Academy in NCAA Division I hockey. He graduated after 110 games with a 40-49-16 record and a .926 save percentage. During his time at West Point, he posting five shut outs in his senior year, in addition to a .934 save percentage, a 2.00 goals-against average, and a 17-13-4 record. He earned a Hobey Baker nomination for the top player in the NCAA and was a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award for the most outstanding Division I goaltender.

