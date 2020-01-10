Swamp Rabbits Rip 'Blades

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Outshot 44-21, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits overcame the obstacle and shot 28.5% for the game. Four third period goals set the stage for the Swamp Rabbits' 6-2 rout of the Florida Everblades on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Dylan MacPherson's first pro goal started the landslide third period for Greenville, who led Florida 2-1 after two periods of play. That insurance goal that made it 3-1 turned out to be the game-winning goal in a frame of hockey that went off the rails fast.

Two quick goals extended the lead for Greenville. About five minutes after MacPherson's squeaker found the way through the pads of Ken Appleby, the Swamp Rabbits added to the pain. Jake Horton converted on a centering pass at the net front for his third goal in the last four games. It was then followed by brilliance.

With the Florida Everblades on the power play, Ben Masella attempted a slap shot but his stick broke. Adam Rockwood jumped on the shot block and steamrolled ahead. He posterized John McCarron, dangled around Masella, and got his own rebound to put Greenville up 5-1. With that, Appleby's night came to a close. Enter Sean Romeo.

Both teams traded tallies to end the game, as Michael Neville scored at 12:35, answered by Kamerin Nault's goal at 15:18, but the game had been well decided by then.

Former Everblades forward Nathan Perkovich started the scoring for Greenville early in the action. Chad Duchesne activated from the left point and centered the puck to Perkovich, and he elevated a backhander into the back of the net to get the first one.

While it didn't take long for Cody Sol to respond for Florida in the second period, Greenville took it right back to them. With a netmouth scramble in front of Appleby's net, Ryan Black hammered a puck on a feed from Rockwood. While the 'Blades argued for goaltender interference, the goal stood.

Jeremy Helvig was busy in net against his former club, as he made 42 saves in the win. He was especially important in the second period, where the Swamp Rabbits were outshot 15-3, and he made 14 saves to keep it a one-goal game.

Neither team was successful on the power play.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will host the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 12 at 3:05 p.m. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

