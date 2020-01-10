ECHL Transactions - January 10
January 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 10, 2020:
Adirondack:
Add James Phelan, F returned from loan to Laval
Add Joe Spagnoli, G added as EBUG
Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D placed on reserve
Delete Ludvig Larsson, F recalled by Binghamton
Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Brett Pollock, F returned from loan to San Diego
Add Alex Guptill, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Brittain, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)
Atlanta:
Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Forney, D placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Connor Sanvido, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Delete Nathan Todd, F loaned to Belleville
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Add Sean Romeo, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati) [1/7]
Delete Jared Thomas, F returned to Tulsa, trade voided [1/9]
Fort Wayne:
Add Max Gottlieb, D assigned by Ontario
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)
Indy:
Add Matt Schmalz, F activated from reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)
Jacksonville:
Add Trey Phillips, D activated from reserve
Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Kyle Froese, D placed on reserve
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G loaned to Toronto (AHL) [1/9]
Norfolk:
Add Alex Rodriguez, F activated from reserve
Delete Philippe Hudon, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from reserve
Delete Jimmy Huntington, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG
Reading:
Add Eric Knodel, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hayden Hodgson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Derian Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Blake Hillman, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Delete Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D placed on reserve
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve
Delete Brenden Kotyk, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Tulsa:
Add Bobby Watson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve
Delete Christopher Brown, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/9]
Wichita:
Add Shaquille Merasty, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Frankie Melton, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Worcester:
Add Phil Johansson, D added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)
Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on reserve
