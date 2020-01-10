ECHL Transactions - January 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 10, 2020:

Adirondack:

Add James Phelan, F returned from loan to Laval

Add Joe Spagnoli, G added as EBUG

Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D placed on reserve

Delete Ludvig Larsson, F recalled by Binghamton

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Brett Pollock, F returned from loan to San Diego

Add Alex Guptill, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Brittain, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)

Atlanta:

Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Forney, D placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Connor Sanvido, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Delete Nathan Todd, F loaned to Belleville

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Add Sean Romeo, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati) [1/7]

Delete Jared Thomas, F returned to Tulsa, trade voided [1/9]

Fort Wayne:

Add Max Gottlieb, D assigned by Ontario

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)

Indy:

Add Matt Schmalz, F activated from reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)

Jacksonville:

Add Trey Phillips, D activated from reserve

Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Kyle Froese, D placed on reserve

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G loaned to Toronto (AHL) [1/9]

Norfolk:

Add Alex Rodriguez, F activated from reserve

Delete Philippe Hudon, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Tayler Thompson, F activated from reserve

Delete Jimmy Huntington, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG

Reading:

Add Eric Knodel, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hayden Hodgson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Derian Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Blake Hillman, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D placed on reserve

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve

Delete Brenden Kotyk, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Tulsa:

Add Bobby Watson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve

Delete Christopher Brown, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton [1/9]

Wichita:

Add Shaquille Merasty, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Frankie Melton, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Phil Johansson, D added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)

Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on reserve

