Beast Stifle Rays, 3-1

January 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Brampton Beast (22-12-2-0) got out to an early lead and held off any chance of a comeback for the South Carolina Stingrays (25-5-3-1) in a 3-1 decision on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Stingrays forward Max Novak scored the lone goal for South Carolina in a losing effort, his eighth of the season. Goaltender Parker Milner got the start and stopped 25 shots in the contest for the Rays.

The Beast took the lead during the first period, scoring on a shorthanded breakaway by Jackson Leef during an SC power play opportunity at 7:26 of the opening frame. Brampton then extended their advantage to 2-0 on a goal by David Vallorani at 13:29.

South Carolina responded immediately after Vallorani's tally, cutting the deficit to 2-1 on a goal that came 30 seconds later off an offensive zone face-off. Forward Matthew Weis won the draw and got the puck behind the net to his linemate Mitch Vanderlaan, who fed Novak out in front for a scoring chance. Novak was able to knock the puck out of the air and past goaltender Alex Dubeau to get the Rays on the board at 14:01.

After a scoreless second period which saw SC outshoot Brampton 12-9, rookie defender Miles Gendron gave the Beast an insurance marker at 2:03 of the final frame.

The Stingrays were unable to get any closer in the third, and any late chances were canceled out by a double-minor penalty for high-sticking to forward Tim Harrison with just 3:58 remaining in regulation.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard during three power play opportunities in the contest. The Beast finished with a shots-on-goal advantage of 28-27, while Dubeau picked up the victory with 26 saves.

NEXT GAME

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum ice on Saturday during Pucks & Paws Night for a matchup with the Florida Everblades at 6:05 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

