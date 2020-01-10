K-Wings Gain a Point against West's Best in Texas

ALLEN, TX - Strong goaltending and two second period goals helped the Kalamazoo Wings (12-17-4-0) claw back to force overtime in an eventual 3-2 overtime loss to the Western Conference leading Allen Americans (25-7-6-1) Friday at Allen Event Center.

The Americans grabbed a 2-0 first period lead, although Kalamazoo finished with a 13-11 shots advantage. Allen started the scoring off of a neutral zone takeaway leading to a short-handed 2-on-1 rush, when Nick Boka snapped a shot over Jake Hildebrand's glove. Brett Pollock then cleaned up a rebound after Olivier Archambault blocked the initial shot to give the Americans a 2-0 cushion after one.

Hildebrand stopped all 10 shots he faced in the second period, as the K-Wings battled back to break even entering the third period. Zach Diamantoni picked up a bouncing puck and snapped a quick shot past Jake Paterson to cut Kalamazoo's deficit to one. Then just seconds after a power play ended, Zach Saar jammed home a rebound from the side of the crease to tie the game at 2-2 in his return to the lineup.

The teams skated through a scoreless third period toward overtime in a game in which Kalamazoo and Allen were 0-for-15 combined on power play opportunities. The K-Wings' penalty kill went 7-for-7, including a key kill in the final three minutes of regulation.

Gabriel Gagne broke free on a 2-on-1 and scored from the left circle 1:15 into the overtime period to seal Allen's 3-2 victory, but Kalamazoo earned a hard-fought point in the standings.

Kalamazoo and Allen will meet again Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET at the Allen Event Center. Catch the game on 1660AM in Kalamazoo or ECHL TV online. An official Watch Party will be held out at Old Burdick's at Wings West.

