Christopher Brown Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
January 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have recalled forward Christopher Brown.
Brown, 23, is playing in his first full season as a pro, and his offensive game has grown in a big way as the year has gone along. Christopher is third on the team with ten goals and tied for sixth on the team with 17 points, while appearing in all 34 games. Seven of his ten goals were scored in December, including back-to-back tilts with two goals, as the Nailers defeated Rapid City and Toledo as part of a 7-5-0 month. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native attended Boston College for four years, then made his pro debut with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, appearing in three games at the end of last season. When Brown suits up for the Penguins, he will become the ninth member of the 2019-20 Nailers to appear in at least one AHL game this season.
Brown, 23, is playing in his first full season as a pro, and his offensive game has grown in a big way as the year has gone along. Christopher is third on the team with ten goals and tied for sixth on the team with 17 points, while appearing in all 34 games. Seven of his ten goals were scored in December, including back-to-back tilts with two goals, as the Nailers defeated Rapid City and Toledo as part of a 7-5-0 month. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native attended Boston College for four years, then made his pro debut with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, appearing in three games at the end of last season. When Brown suits up for the Penguins, he will become the ninth member of the 2019-20 Nailers to appear in at least one AHL game this season.

The Nailers will visit the Reading Royals on Friday night at 7:00, before returning home for Nickelodeon Night on Saturday at 7:05 against the Fort Wayne Komets.
