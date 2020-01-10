Thunder Brings Back Merasty

Thunder Brings Back Merasty

January 10, 2020





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Shaquille Merasty. In a separate transaction, forward Frankie Melton has been suspended by the team and is heading to Europe.

Merasty, 28, returns to Wichita where he began his pro career in 2017-18. He started the season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, where he appeared in two games. After playing in eight games for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Birmingham Bulls, Merasty was loaned to the Fort Wayne Komets. In 11 games, he totaled three points (2g, 1a) and 21 penalty minutes for the Komets.

During his rookie campaign with the Thunder, Merasty totaled five points (3g, 2a) and 27 penalty minutes before finishing the season with the Rapid City Rush. He re-signed with Rapid City in 2018-19 and racked up 153 penalty minutes to go along with 24 points (10g, 14a) in 51 games.

Before he turned pro, he spent three seasons playing for the University of Manitoba (CIS). The Thompson, Manitoba native recorded 74 points (33g, 74a) in 82 games for the Bisons. His best year came during the 2015-16 campaign when he tallied 14 goals and 30 points in 28 games.

Prior to heading to Canadian university, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward attended Adrian College (NCAA DIII) and was named the USCHO D-III Rookie of the Year Award. Described as a natural goal scorer, Merasty helped Adrian win its sixth consecutive MCHA title in 2012-13. He was tield for 10th in the nation in overall scoring with 38 points (22g, 16a) in 28 games. Merasty finished tied for seventh in the country in power play goals with eight and tied for third nationally in game-winning goals with five.

