Jimmy Huntington Reassigned to Syracuse Crunch
January 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Jimmy Huntington from the Solar Bears to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Huntington, 21, has one assist and two penalty minutes in 18 games with Syracuse this season, and has added four points (1g-3a) and two penalty minutes in five games with Orlando.
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears open up a six-game road trip tonight when they face the Norfolk Admirals at the Scope Arena at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
Purchase Single-Game Tickets:
Single-game tickets for all Solar Bears home games are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and Ticketmaster. CLICK HERE to download the calendar for the 2019-20 season.
Order New Jerseys:
The Orlando Solar Bears will wear new jerseys for the 2019-20 season. Replica jerseys are available for purchase online, with adult sizes available for $149.95 and youth sizes available for $109.95. Fans can visit bit.ly/OSBJerseys to place their order today.
