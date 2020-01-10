Jimmy Huntington Reassigned to Syracuse Crunch

NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Jimmy Huntington from the Solar Bears to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Huntington, 21, has one assist and two penalty minutes in 18 games with Syracuse this season, and has added four points (1g-3a) and two penalty minutes in five games with Orlando.

