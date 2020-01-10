Power Play Goals Lead Steelheads to 3-2 Road Win over Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Idaho Steelheads (21-12-5) converted twice on the power play including the game-winner as they came out with a 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne Komets (17-13-5) on Friday night from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The Steelheads overpowered the Komets in the first period; however the home side took the lone goal of the frame. At 15:10, a turnover forced deep in the Steelheads defensive end led to a centering attempt by Komets forward Anthony Petruzzelli for the opening goal and the 1-0 lead.

The Komets combined for six power plays allowed in the first two periods, and it was the final of those six attempts that helped the Steelheads even the scoreline. Forward Conner Bleackley waited off the left post for a rebound coming from a blue line shot by forward Marc-Olivier Roy to bounce to his stick for a one-time attempt on the power play at 16:48 of the second period, leveling the score at 1-1.

A second tally by Bleackley led off the third period at 2:40 on a re-direction in front of the net initiated by defenseman Tanner Jago to edge ahead, 2-1. The Komets answered back on their next power play on another Petruzzelli tally at 5:11 to draw even at 2-2. Steelheads defenseman Jeff King drew a power play just moments later and cashed in by scoring the go-ahead goal, 3-2, at 5:37 on a shot from the blue line through a screen at 5:37. The Steelheads held off the Komets for the rest of the night in the 3-2 win.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (16-5-4) denied 17 of 19 shots in the win, while Komets netminder Patrick Munson (5-2-1) halted 31 of 34 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads close their six-game road trip on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3:05 p.m. MT from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. MT on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL.tv.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

