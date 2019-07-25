Game Notes vs. Tacoma

July 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Tonight's Game:

The Aces will go for a series sweep tonight over the Rainiers when the first pitch is thrown at 7:05 p.m. They have two series sweeps this season so far (6/4-6/6 vs. NAS), (6/25-6/28 @ SL). Not only is it the series finale, but it is the final matchup between Reno and Tacoma in 2019. Tacoma currently holds an 8-7 season series advantage. Taylor Widener will take the ball for manager Chris Cron in his Pacific Coast Leading 21st start of the season. He enters with a 6-6 record and 8.17 ERA on the year. He has struck out 102 batters for the Aces thus far. He is chasing Taylor Clarke's franchise record for 125 strikeouts in a season set in 2018. He will be opposed by lefty Sean Nolin. The southpaw has been good for Tacoma this season owning a 3-1 record and 3.89 ERA. He faced the Aces on July 12 in Tacoma earning a win tossing six innings while allowing one run on six hits to go with eight strikeouts. Reno is 12-20 in games this season started by left-handers.

Promotions:

College Discount

$5.00 Standing Room Only Ticket *Available at Ticket Office Only

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday

Enjoy $2.00 12oz Coors Light drafts and 12oz premium beer options for $4.00. | Presented By Reno News & Review and Rock 104.5

Notes:

Homer Happy: The Aces have hit four home runs against the Rainiers on back-to-back nights bringing their season total versus the club to 39. It is the most longballs against any one team this season for Reno. The club has never hit 40 homers against a single team in a season before. Kevin Cron has eight big flies against Tacoma this year, Yasmany Tomas is second on the team with six. Wyatt Mathisen and Domingo Leyba each have four dingers against the club.

Trade Deadline Note: The Major League trade deadline is just six days away meaning many players will be on the move. Both of tonight's starting pitchers have been involved in a trade recently. For Tacoma's starting pitcher, Sean Nolin, it came in 2014. On November 28, 2014, the Toronto Blue Jays sent LHP Sean Nolin, 3B Brett Lawrie, RHP Kendall Graveman and SS Franklin Barreto to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for 3B Josh Donaldson. Donaldson went on to win the 2015 NL MVP for the Blue Jays and was a three time All-Star. Reno's starting pitcher, Taylor Widener, was also involved in a trade which came in 2018. It was a 3-team deal in which the D-backs sent 3B Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees and LHP Anthony Banda to Tampa Bay. The Yankees sent RHP Taylor Widener to Arizona and outfielder Nick Solak to Tampa Bay. Lastly, Tampa Bay sent outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to the D-backs.

On-Deck: The Aces will hit the road for a three-game set against Fresno over the weekend. They will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, July 30, to start a three-game series with the Iowa Cubs. INF Addison Russell and RHP Carl Edwards Jr. are expected to make the road trip for Iowa. Those two and Aces outfielder Matt Szczur all won a World Series Ring together with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.