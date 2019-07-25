GAME NOTES: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio vs. Demonios de Des Moines

Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (63-40) vs. Demonios de Des Moines (57-46)

Game #104/Home Game #56

Thursday, July 25, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (4-6, 5.11) vs. RHP Matt Swarmer (5-9, 5.88)

Thievery: Last night the Missions swiped four bases to match a season-high. They also stole four bases on April 6 at Oklahoma City on June 14 vs. Tacoma. Hernán Pérez posted his 20th career multi-stolen base game while Cory Spangenberg swiped his 23rd bag of the season, which is good for third in the PCL.

The Virtue of Patience: San Antonio has been more patient at the plate lately. The Missions have drawn 385 walks this season, which are eighth in the PCL. However, in 13 games since the All-Star break they have drawn a Triple-A high 70 free passes. San Antonio has walked at least five times in 10 of their 13 games since the Triple-A All-Star Game. Their on-base percentage is .405 in that time, which is second in all of Triple-A behind only Oklahoma City's .407 OBP.

Three Speed: The Missions have tripled in back-to-back games for the second time this season after Trent Grisham hit a three-bagger last night. The other instance of back-to-back games with triples was April 14-15 against Nashville.

TT Time: Last night Tyrone Taylor made his first start since returning from the Injured List and went 2-for-4 with a run, a home run, and 2 RBI. It was his 13th multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

