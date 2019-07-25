Derby Deals, Homers Fly as Chanclas Take Series

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio slugged their way to a 9-1 series-clinching victory over the Demonios de Des Moines Thursday night at Wolff Stadium.

San Antonio belted four home runs in the winning effort while Bubba Derby put in a stellar shift on the mound. The right-hander recorded his fourth quality start of the season as he allowed just one run on five hits in six innings pitched. His lone blemish on the night came with two outs in the sixth as Iowa's Dixon Machado swatted a solo home run.

For the second straight night Mauricio Dubon went deep with one out in the first inning to give San Antonio an early 1-0 lead. Dubon lifted an 0-1 pitch over the right field fence in an almost identical home run to his first inning blast on Wednesday night.

Hernán Pérez doubled San Antonio's advantage with a no-doubt solo blast beyond the berm in left field in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Flying Chanclas tacked on another run as Tyrone Taylor lashed a hot shot past Iowa's Trent Giambrone at the hot corner for a double and came around to score when Lucas Erceg blooped a base hit to center field.

The Flying Chanclas really separated themselves from the Demonios in the fifth inning. Tuffy Gosewisch slugged a solo home run to lead off the frame and after walks to Derby and Trent Grisham, Cory Spangenberg served a three-run dinger the opposite way beyond the left field fence. The next inning Grisham tripled in a pair of runs.

In his first appearance at Wolff Stadium, Danny Coulombe faced three batters and retired all three. Donnie Dewees reached on an error but was erased when Coulombe induced a 5-4-3 double play. Alex Wilson and Deolis Guerra each tossed scoreless innings in relief to finish off the Demonios.

The Missions head to Papillion, Nebraska for a three-game series with the Omaha Storm Chasers beginning Friday night at Werner Park. Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson (7-1, 3.10) is scheduled to start for San Antonio against left-hander Foster Griffin (7-3, 5.32) for Omaha. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win, San Antonio improved to 64-40 on the season.

* Trent Grisham tripled in the sixth inning. It was his second straight game with a triple and the first time this season San Antonio has tripled in three straight games.

* Thursday was the fifth time this season San Antonio has slugged at least four home runs in a game. They have won all five games when doing so.

* San Antonio turned four double plays to match a season-high.

