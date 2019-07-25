Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (42-61) vs New Orleans Baby Cakes (54-48)

July 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





Memphis Redbirds (42-61) vs New Orleans Baby Cakes (54-48)

Thursday, July 25 - 7:05 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #104 - Home Game #52 (16-35)

RHP Ryan Helsley (2-3, 5.06) vs RHP Cody Poteet (0-0, 4.87)

BY THE NUMBERS

71 Number of runs driven in by Adolis Garcia this season. He has matched his RBI total from last season and his next run driven in will set a career-high. He also matched Bryan Anderson for T-10th on the Redbirds all-time RBI leaders list (152).

.222 New Orleans' batting average with runners in scoring position during this series (4x18). The Redbirds pitching staff has also stranded 14 runners through two games.

THE GAME

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds wrap up their brief three-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes tonight in the third and final game of this set. The Redbirds fell in last night's contest by a score of 5-2. The Baby Cakes started the game with a pair of solo shots in the first inning off of starter Austin Warner. He has allowed 11 home runs in 27.0 innings with the Redbirds compared to allowing 10 in 82.1 innings at Double-A Springfield. Adolis Garcia and Max Schrock each had an RBI and Schrock also stole two bases. He has gone 3-for-5 since returning from the injured list on Tuesday. Tonight's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Ryan Helsley is scheduled to take the mound in tonight's game and make his sixth start of the season and his 24th appearance overall across all levels. In his 15 outings with the Redbirds this season, Helsley has gone 2-3, 5.06 (18 ER/32.0 IP) with 35 strikeouts and 18 walks. He will be making his first start since May 31 in tonight's contest. In his last time out on Saturday at Cincinnati, he tossed two scoreless innings relief during the Cardinals' 3-2 defeat to the Reds. It was the lone appearance that he made during his fifth Major League stint of the season. In his first eight career MLB appearances this season, Helsley has gone 0-0, 2.92 (4 ER/12.1 IP) with 13 strikeouts and six walks. He has also allowed six hits two home runs. Helsey last appeared for the Redbirds on July 15 at Round Rock, where he earned the win in relief (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) in the Redbirds' 8-6 victory over the Express. It was his first win since May 12 and the most innings pitched in an appearance since May 26. He has made three relief appearances against New Orleans this season, going a combined 0-0, 5.63 (2 ER/3.2 IP). The Redbirds have gone 0-3 in those games. He made one start against New Orleans last season on June 2, where he took no-decision (2.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO) in the Redbirds' 6-5 victory over the Baby Cakes at The Shrine on Airline. The Talequah, Okla., native is in his fifth professional season and has spent them all within the St. Louis organization. He made his MLB debut on April 16 at Milwaukee where he tossed 2.1 innings of one-run ball and fanned four batters. He went 0-0, 2.84 (2 ER/6.1 IP) in three games during his first MLB stint of his career. The 25-year-old entered the season ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the Cardinals organization by Baseball America and is currently ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the system by MLB.com. He is also the highest ranked right-handed prospect in the organization.

The Baby Cakes are scheduled to start right-hander Cody Poteet in tonight's contest. The 24-year-old is slated to make his fifth start for the Baby Cakes and his 18th appearance overall across all levels this season. Through his first five career Triple-A starts, Poteet has gone 0-0, 4.87 (11 ER/20.1 IP) and has yielded an opponent's average of .350 (28x80). He has allowed two earned runs in three of those four starts. In his last time out on July 18 at Omaha, he took no-decision (3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HBP) in the Baby Cakes' 10-9 defeat to the Storm Chasers. It was his shortest start of the season overall and he matched his season-high with three walks issued (4 times). He made his Triple-A debut on June 30 here at AutoZone Park, where he took no decision (4.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) in the Baby Cakes' 10-6 defeat to the Redbirds. Poteet went 5-3, 2.25 (21 ER/84.0 IP) in his 13 starts for Double-A Jacksonville. In his last time out on Sunday vs. Pensacola, he earned his second-straight win (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 11 SO) in the Jumbo Shrimp's 7-1 victory over the Blue Wahoos. It was his third-straight quality start and his fifth start of the season allowing no earned runs. He also set a season-low for hits allowed and a season-high for strikeouts. Poteet spent the bulk of 2018 at Double-A Jacksonville, going 3-12, 5.26 (70 ER/119.2 IP) in 22 games, 21 starts. The San Diego native is in his fifth professional season, spending them all with the Miami organization.

HISTORY WITH NEW ORLEANS: Memphis has faced off against New Orleans every year since 1998 and trail 170-177 in the all-time series. In the 10 years that the Redbirds have faced off against the Miami Triple-A affiliate in New Orleans, the 'Birds have winning records at AutoZone Park in just four seasons, 2009 (5-3), 2014 (7-1), 2016 (5-3) and 2017 (5-3), but have only dropped one season series at this facility in 2012 (3-5). Despite the Redbirds overall dominance in 2018, they went 7-9 against the Baby Cakes, including a 4-4 record at home. Their overall record against the Miami Triple-A affiliate in New Orleans is 85-86.

Memphis has faced off with Miami's top affiliate every year since 2003. From 2003-08, the Albuquerque Isotopes played host for the Marlins Triple-A club, where the Redbirds had a 44-54 record over six seasons. Over the 16 seasons that the Redbirds have faced off against Miami's Triple-A club, the 'Birds trail 129-139 overall.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Ramon Urias came feet short of tying the game with a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but the New Orleans Baby Cakes' (Marlins) Isaac Galloway make a fantastic catch at the left field wall to secure a 5-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis (42-61) put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the ninth, trailing 5-2, before a strikeout brought Urias to the dish. He worked the count full before flying out to deep left field to end the ballgame.

Adolis Garcia was 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Redbirds, and Randy Arozarena, John Nogowski, and Max Schrock had two-hit games, with Schrock's performance coming as a pinch-hitter and then defensive replacement. Schrock also stole two bases and drove in Memphis' other run in the game.

With his two singles and a hit-by-pitch, Arozarena has now reached base in 24-straight starts.

Austin Warner pitched 4.1 innings for the Redbirds, allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and four walks, and the Redbirds bullpen of Kodi Whitley, Seth Elledge, and Jesus Cruz gave up just one New Orleans (54-48) run in the last 4.2 frames. Elledge fired 2.0 perfect innings in the seventh and eighth with two strikeouts.

Memphis had its chances in the game with 11 hits, but the club was 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 13 on base, including at least one in each of its last six at-bats.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves were made prior to Tuesday's game: Max Schrock was reinstated off of the 7-Day Injured List, Matt Carpenter begins his Major League rehab assignment and Mike Mayers' MLB rehab assignment has ended.

Schrock missed 14 games during his third stint on the IL this season. The Redbirds went 6-8 during that span. Before hitting the IL, Schrock went 5-for-12 with a double and a home run.

Carpenter begins his rehab assignment as he recovers from a right foot contusion that he suffered after fouling off a pitch on July 15. Carpenter has posted a .215/.321/.372/.693 slash-line in 81 games for the Cardinals this season. This is the first time since 2012 that he will put on a Memphis uniform.

Mayers returns to big leagues and is line to make his first appearance for the Cardinals since April 15. During his rehab assignment for the Redbirds, he went 0-1, 4.50 (5 ER/10.0 IP) in 10 games.

OMAHA SERIES WRAP: The Memphis Redbirds took two of three games from the Omaha Storm Chasers in the final meeting between the two teams at Werner Park this season. The Redbirds finish 2019 with a 6-2 record on the road against the Storm Chasers, making it the third-straight season that Redbirds have won the season series on the road between the two clubs. It is also the second time in the last three seasons that the 'Birds have won six games on the road. This was the first series win for the Redbirds since June 20-24 at Oklahoma City.

Adolis Garcia continued his recent power surge by slugging four home runs and driving in 12 during the three games. On Sunday, he matched a Redbirds franchise record with eight RBI, which he also matched last season on July 26 at Salt Lake. Overall, he has three multi-HR games in his last five and leads the team with 22 long balls and 70 RBI this season. Ramon Urias had two hits in each of the first two games of the series and reached safely seven times overall. He is batting .316 (6x19) in six games since returning to the Redbirds on July 15. John Nogowski also matched a franchise record on Sunday by drawing four walks. Randy Arozarena reached safely in all three games and has now reached safely in each of his last 22 starts. Seven different players posted multi-hit performances and there were 12 total multi-hit games. Overall in the series, the Redbirds batted .303 (33x109) against Storm Chasers pitching and lauched nine home runs.

The 'Birds starting staff went 2-0, 3.17 (5 ER/14.2 IP) fanning 12 batters while issuing eight walks. They allowed two home runs and just four total extra-base hits. Jake Woodford earned his sixth win of the season in tossing 7.0 scoreless frames in Sunday's finale for this team-high ninth quality start of the season. He lowered his season ERA to 3.47, which ranked 3rd in the Pacific Coast League entering today. Harold Arauz also earned his sixth win of the year, which is T-1st on the Redbirds with Woodford. He has earned the win in each of his last three starts. Kodi Whitley made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit while whiffing two batters. The staff overall yielded an opponent's average of .260 (25x96).

ADOLIS' BIG DAY: On Sunday, Adolis Garcia put on an impressive display of power at Werner Park by homering twice and driving in eight runs. His eight RBI matched a franchise record that he also matched last season on July 26 at Salt Lake. In the third inning with two outs, he launched his second grand slam of the season. Garcia ranks 2nd in the Pacific Coast League with 11 dingers with two outs and T-10th with 26 RBI in such situations. After homering again in the eighth inning, it was his third game in his last seven that he has homered twice.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARDS: In 18 games in July, Adolis Garcia has launched seven home runs and driven 19 runs while posting a slash-line of .282/.338/.676/1.014. As result, he has entered and climbed into the Top-10 in several batting categories on the Redbirds all-time lists. His first home run on Friday moved him into 5th with 44 and his second blast that day moved him just six long balls away from matching Patrick Wisdom for 4th. His RBI last night moved him to T-10th with Bryan Anderson at 152. He also ranks T-5th in triples (11), 8th in strikeouts (259), 8th in hit by pitches (16) and T-8th in extra-base hits (110).

DON'T MESS WITH THE JOHAN: After going 10-for-26 with six runs scored, three home runs and six RBI during the Redbirds' seven-game road trip Johan Mieses has posted a .350/.426/.700/1.126 slash-line in his first 20 career Triple-A games.

He has collected 21 hits, six home runs and 17 RBI over three stints with the Redbirds this season. He had a season-high five game hitting streak snapped on Sunday and had three-hit performances in two of those games. He also became the first Redbird this season to homer in three-straight games after his home run in the eighth inning of Friday's game at Omaha.

THE AMAZING RANDY: Reigning Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month Randy Arozarena has continued his form all throughout July and is slashing .320/.420/.493/.914 in 20 games. He has hit safely in 14 of those games and has also reached base safely in 24-straight starts. He has eight multi-hit games during that span as well.

LET'S GET IT STARTED: Redbirds players batting first in the order this season are hitting .308 overall, which ranks T-2nd in the Pacific Coast League. They also rank T-5th in hits (133), 5th in OBP (.374), 7th in OPS (.867) and 7th in SLG (.493).

WOODFORD SHINES IN EL PASO: Jake Woodford tossed 2.0 perfect innings to start the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game and earned the win in the Pacific Coast League All-Stars' 9-3 win over the International League All-Stars on July 10. Woodford fanned two batters and three of the other four outs were recorded via ground-outs. He was the sixth Redbirds pitcher to start the All-Star Game and second-straight to earn the honor.

Andrew Knizner, who was added to the PCL All-Star roster on July 5 did not make an appearance in the game.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.