Bees Take Series Finale, 8-3, from Isotopes
July 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Bees 8 (45-59), Isotopes 3 (45-59) - Smith's Ballpark - Salt Lake City, Utah
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Antonio Senzatela took the loss, allowing four runs over 4.0 innings on the hill. The right-hander struck out two, walked three and allowed three home runs ... Harrison Musgrave yielded three earned runs on seven hits over 2.0 innings while DJ Johnson tossed struck out three over two scoreless frames.
AT THE DISH: Yonathan Daza, Josh Fuentes and Brian Mundell each recorded two hits on the night ... Mundell connected on the only home run for Albuquerque, a two-run shot in the second.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving five on base.
ON DECK: Salt Lake Bees at Albuquerque Isotopes - 6:35 p.m. .... Dri-Fit T-shirts presented by New Mexico True to the first 2,500 fans 16 & older.
PROBABLES: Bees: RHP Parker Bridwell (5-4, 8.45), Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-5, 6.10)
