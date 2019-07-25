Bees Take Series Finale, 8-3, from Isotopes

July 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Bees 8 (45-59), Isotopes 3 (45-59) - Smith's Ballpark - Salt Lake City, Utah

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Antonio Senzatela took the loss, allowing four runs over 4.0 innings on the hill. The right-hander struck out two, walked three and allowed three home runs ... Harrison Musgrave yielded three earned runs on seven hits over 2.0 innings while DJ Johnson tossed struck out three over two scoreless frames.

AT THE DISH: Yonathan Daza, Josh Fuentes and Brian Mundell each recorded two hits on the night ... Mundell connected on the only home run for Albuquerque, a two-run shot in the second.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving five on base.

ON DECK: Salt Lake Bees at Albuquerque Isotopes - 6:35 p.m. .... Dri-Fit T-shirts presented by New Mexico True to the first 2,500 fans 16 & older.

PROBABLES: Bees: RHP Parker Bridwell (5-4, 8.45), Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-5, 6.10)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.