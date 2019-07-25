Bees Take Series Finale

The Salt Lake Bees downed the Albuquerque Isotopes 8-3 on Thursday night.

Albuquerque struck first with two runs in the second inning and one run in the third inning, but Salt Lake took the lead in the bottom of the third 4-3.

Jose Rojas began the Bees two-out rally by clubbing a two-run home run to put Salt Lake on the board. Following Rojas, Justin Bour and Jared Walsh each hit a solo homer to give the Bees their second back-to-back-to-back home run sequence of the series. Salt Lake extended the lead 8-3 after plating one run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth and held Albuquerque off the board after the third inning to cruise to the victory.

Bees starter Jason Alexander (1-2) earned his first Triple-A win after going five and one-third innings and allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three batters. Relievers Adam McCreery and Jake Jewell combined to throw three and two-thirds scoreless innings. After collecting a home run in the third frame, Walsh tied a franchise record for most home runs in a calendar month with 12 (Adam Riggs, 2004 and Sean Rodriguez 2009) and most home runs in a season series with seven with three more games against the Isotopes to go. Rojas extended his hitting streak to 12 games and has reached base safely in his last 27 home games. Salt Lake tallied 12 hits in the win with all Bees batters collecting at least one hit.

The Bees and Isotopes will see each other again tomorrow as the series shifts to New Mexico. Salt Lake and Albuquerque will play the final three games of the season-series in the Duke City before the Bees return to Salt Lake on Tuesday to open up a seven-game homestand against Oklahoma City and New Orleans.

