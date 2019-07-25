Earning a Measure of Redemption

On a night that underscored how utterly strange life at the ball park can get from time to time, the Iowa Cubs survived a shaky start and beat the Missions 5-4 at Wolff Stadium on Wednesday.

From the batters' boxes that had to be re-drawn before the game could start, to an unwelcome drone that hovered over the infield in one of the late innings, the game had enough oddities on the periphery of the action to keep officials busy.

On the field, the proceedings seemed just as bizarre at one critical juncture.

Leading by the eventual final score going into the bottom of the ninth, Cubs manager Marty Pevey elected to bring in outfielder Donnie Dewees to pitch.

Dewees delivered for his teammates.

After allowing a Hernan Perez leadoff single, Dewees retired the next three batters to earn the save and snap the Missions' nine-game home winning streak.

Dewees, a lefty, was throwing pitches clocked at a modest 55 and 64 mph.

Asked about his decision to use an outfielder at the end of game between division leaders in the Pacific Coast League, Pevey said it had mostly to do with starter Tyson Miller failing to finish one inning before he had to be pulled.

"Our starter went 2/3 of an inning," Pevey said. "We were out of pitching. (This is the) minor leagues. That's the way it is."

For the Cubs, the feeling of redemption was sweet.

A night earlier, they held a two-run lead on the Missions entering the bottom of the ninth, gave up three runs and lost 4-3.

Pevey admitted that it stung. But he added that he didn't want his players to take it too hard, and so they focused on the basics entering Game 2 of a three-game series.

"We knew what we had to do," Pevey said. "We had to execute on offense and continue to do a good job with runners in scoring position.

"Tonight, we were 5 for 13 with runners in scoring position. Our bullpen did an outstanding job keeping the score in check. And we got a big two-strike (hit) out of (Dixon) Machado late."

Machado's RBI single in the eighth inning proved to be the difference.

Trent Giambrone led Iowa offensively with a 2-for-4 performance, two runs scored and three RBI.

In the fourth inning, he doubled in a run off Missions starter Thomas Jankins. In the sixth, he blasted a two-run homer off veteran Jimmy Nelson.

After the Missions scored two to tie the game 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth, reliever Randy Rosario pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth to earn the win.

Missions shortstop Mauricio Dubon led his team offensively, going 2-for-5 with a home run. It was his 15th of the year. Tyrone Taylor also homered.

In the top of the eighth, the Cubs broke a 4-4 tie with a run off Missions reliever Donnie Hart.

Trent Giambrone walked and stole second. On the play, a throw to second was late and high, and it sailed into the outfield, where Trent Grisham was backing up and failed to pick it up cleanly.

As a result, Giambrone scampered to third base. Machado took it from there, slapping an RBI single up the middle to put the Cubs on top.

With the series tied 1-1, the teams will play the finale Thursday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

PCL Standings

American Southern Division - San Antonio 63-40, Round Rock 59-43, New Orleans 54-48, Oklahoma City 48-54

American Northern Division - Iowa 57-46, Omaha 47-56, Nashville 42-60, Memphis 42-61

Note: Winners of the American Southern and American Northern divisions will meet in the first round of the playoffs

Drone sighting

In the late innings, a drone with a red light on it appeared above the infield and grandstand. It did not disrupt play in the game. But an umpire notified Missions officials, who alerted security. Security located a person in the parking lot operating the drone and put a stop to it, a Missions official said.

Re-drawing the batters' boxes

Iowa manager Marty Pevey said he asked officials just before the start of the game to fix the size of the batters' boxes.

He said some of his players noticed that the back end of the rectangular boxes -- nearest to the catcher -- didn't extend the full distance behind the plate.

The boxes were re-done to regulation size, and the game commenced.

Battling the bug

Missions manager Rick Sweet praised starting pitcher Thomas Jankins, who pitched five innings after battling through the aftermath of an illness.

"I thought he competed very well in his weakened state," Sweet said. Asked if it was a stomach bug, Sweet said, "it's been going through "our entire clubhouse."

He said several players have missed games.

Jankins worked through it, giving up five hits and two runs, with only one earned. He walked three and struck out five.

Nelson is roughed up

Veteran Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson, working out of the bullpen in a rehabilitation assignment, gave up two runs on four hits in 1 and 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out zero.

Nelson was throwing hard, hitting 95 and 96 mph on the radar. But he was also hit hard. He yielded a homer and a double.

Sweet said the plan calls for him to pitch once more for the Missions before he is evaluated again.

Waiting on a call

If history is any indication, an injury to Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin earlier Wednesday afternoon could have an impact on the Missions' roster. Chacin came out of a game against the Cincinnati Reds after three innings with right ribcage discomfort.

There's no word yet on whether a Missions player will be called up.

Coming and going

Earlier Wednesday, the Brewers recalled reliever Taylor Williams from the Missions. Also, the Brewers announced that the Missions will get starter Burch Smith back.

Smith had been called up only Monday to solidify the Brewers' staff in the wake of an injury to starter Brandon Woodruff.

See you in Omaha

Smith, one of the Missions' most reliable starters this season, is expected to re-join the team later in the week in in Omaha.

In a separate development, all-star catcher David Freitas is also expected to return to the team in Omaha.

Freitas has been away for a few days to be with his family after his wife gave birth to the couple's second child, Sweet said.

