Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (42-60) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-54)

Game #103: Nashville Sounds (42-60) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-54)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (5-3, 5.61) vs. RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-3, 4.81)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Christmas in July presented by GLOW Nashville - Catch the holiday spirit with Santa and the Sounds as we celebrate the big announcement at First Tennessee Park. Additionally, the first 2,000 fans receive a Santa hat presented by GLOW Nashville.

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 5-3 with a 5.61 ERA in 14 starts with Nashville. Maness has tossed 77.0 innings and has allowed 101 hits and 12 walks to go along with 43 strikeouts. He last pitched on July 20 vs. Iowa and earned no decision. Maness went 5.2 innings and allowed 4 runs on 7 hits, walking 1 and striking out 1 in the 7-4 win. Maness was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team, throwing 1.0 inning and allowed an unearned run on July 10. Maness joined the Sounds on May 2 after the Rangers purchased his contract from the Independent League High Point Rockers. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 25-13 with a 3.80 ERA in 94 games (53 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

Gonsolin vs. Nashville: Tony Gonsolin pitched at First Tennessee Park on July 1 and allowed a season-high 6 hits, giving up 4 earned runs and 3 walks while striking out 4 batters. He lasted 3.2 innings and took a loss in the 4-3 defeat. Active Sounds performed as such against him: Zack Granite, 0-2, BB; Andy Ibáñez, 0-1, BB; Adam Moore, 1-2, K; Juremi Profar, 1-2; Eli White, 0-2, BB, K; Patrick Wisdom, 0-2, K.

#24 Hits #24: Infielder Matt Davidson hit his team-leading 24th home run of the season last night in his 94th game. He is one shy of 2018 team leader Anthony Garcia's 25. Renato Nuñéz was Nashville's leader in 2017 with 32 long balls. Nuñéz hit his 24th homer of the 2017 season in his 82nd game but only hit 8 over his final 44 games and zero in his last 12. Davidson needs 4 home runs to enter Nashville's single-season home run Top-10 list. Davidson's season career-high is 26 when he played for the Chicago White Sox in 2017.

Home Run Szn: Matt Davidson's home run last night represented the 7th consecutive game Nashville has homered in. The Sounds have a total of 12 over the seven-game stretch. Dating back to July 12, the only game they did not hit at least one home run in was July 16 at San Antonio. The team has 20 home runs during the 12-game stretch.

Granite is Good for Nine: Outfielder Zack Granite has hit safely in nine consecutive games dating back to July 14. He is hitting .297 (11-for-37) with 4 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 2 RBI and 4 walks during the nine-game streak. With a hit tonight, Granite will have his third hitting streak of at least 10 games this year (14 games - May 3-18 & 10 games - June 20-30).

Big Maness on Campus: In his 14 starts with Nashville, the team is 10-4 when starting. The team has also not lost in consecutive Maness starts and has a team win-streak high of five games from May 8 - 28. Among the nine qualified pitchers since May 8 (Maness' Nashville debut), he has the lowest number of walks (11). Matt Swarmer of Iowa is second on that list with 18 and fellow Sounds pitcher Tim Dillard is ranked 3rd with 19.

What's the word around Nashville?

GLOW Holiday (@GLOWHoliday)

Introducing GLOW, the newest must-see holiday attraction in the Southeast. GLOW features 1 of the country's tallest Christmas trees, more than 4 million lights adorning larger-than-life sculptures, over-the-top ice skating & snow tubing experiences, Santa's Workshop & much more.

GLOW Holiday (@GLOWHoliday)

Located at @FirstTNPark, home of the @nashvillesounds, GLOW will operate beginning Nov. 22 from 4-10pm for 36 nights of unparalleled holiday magic and unforgettable photo-worthy moments. Early bird tickets are on sale now at glowholiday.com.

Nashville Parent Magazine (@parentmag)

@GLOWHoliday is Nashville's newest holiday attraction and it's gonna be at the @nashvillesounds stadium with more than 4M lights and lots of interactivity. Kids can play reindeer games with the elves, too! Early bird tix for #GlowNashville are on sale now. nashvilleparent.com/glow-nashville...

A.J. Hilton (@AJHilton_News)

FYI..Santa is coming to @FirstTNPark for tonight's @nashvillesounds game. ALSO... we're five months out for Christmas.

