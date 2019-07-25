Dodgers' Streaks Snapped by Sounds

Nashville, Tenn. - The Oklahoma City Dodgers jumped out to an early 3-0 Thursday night before falling behind and eventually leaving the game-tying runs on base in the ninth inning in a 7-5 loss to the Nashville Sounds at First Tennessee Park.

Oklahoma City led, 3-0, in the first inning and, 4-1, in the top of the second inning before Nashville scored five straight runs to take the lead for good against the Dodgers.

Two significant streaks came to a close for Oklahoma City with the loss.

Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak was snapped as the Sounds avoided a three-game series sweep with the win in the series finale between the teams. The Dodgers' six straight wins tied the team's season-high mark.

Thursday also marked the end of the Dodgers' season-best streak of 16 consecutive games with a home run. During Oklahoma City's second-longest streak with a home run in team history since rejoining the PCL in 1998, the Dodgers hit 43 home runs - the most in all of professional baseball. Prior to Thursday, the last time the Dodgers were held without a home run was in the first game of a July 5 doubleheader against Round Rock.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City (48-55) quickly jumped out to a three-run lead in the first inning.

Gavin Lux singled on the first pitch of the game and came around to score when Connor Joe followed and lined a RBI double to the wall in left field for a 1-0 Dodgers lead two batters into the game.

DJ Peters was later hit by a pitch with one out to put two runners on base for Keibert Ruiz who added a RBI single into right field. Kyle Garlick then followed with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 Dodgers lead.

The Sounds (43-60) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame on a solo homer with two outs by Nick Solak to cut OKC's lead to 3-1.

Jon Kemmer and Drew Jackson led off the second inning with back-to-back singles for Oklahoma City. A RBI groundout by Lux then extended OKC's lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the inning, Scott Heineman led off for the Sounds and reached base on a throwing error by Edwin RÃ-os. He came around to score after a single by Christian Lopes and RBI knock by Patrick Wisdom to reduce OKC's lead to two runs.

The Sounds scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead.

Oklahoma City first baseman Joe was charged with an error on a dropped pop-up in foul territory to open the inning. Eli White continued his at-bat and then knocked a double for Nashville. He scored on a RBI single by Matt Davidson to chop OKC's lead to one run, 4-3.

The Sounds went on to load the bases with one out and Wisdom hit a sharp grounder down the left-field line, which RÃ-os halted with a diving stop near third base. His throw to first base wasn't in time, however, allowing a run to score and tie the game, 4-4, on the single. With the bases loaded again, Juremi Profar hit a sacrifice fly to right field to put the Sounds in front, 5-4.

Nashville extended its lead in the fifth inning. Davidson led off with a double and scored when Christian Lopes lined a one-out RBI double into right field for a 6-4 advantage.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in seventh inning with none out for RÃ-os who connected on a sacrifice fly to bring the Dodgers one run closer at 6-5. A wild pitch advanced the remaining runners to second and third base, but Oklahoma City was unable to bring in another run as Nashville pitcher Jake Petricka struck out Peters and got Ruiz to fly out to end the inning.

Nashville's RBI single from Wisdom in the bottom of the seventh pushed the Sounds' lead to 7-5 as Wisdom finished with a game-high three hits and three RBI for the Sounds.

The Dodgers threatened in the ninth inning.

Lux lined a one-out single into center field before Joe drew a walk on four pitches to put the tying runs on base. But Nashville pitcher David Carpenter got RÃ-os to strike out and Peters to fly out to end the game and earn his 17th save of the season.

Nashville starting pitcher Seth Maness (6-3) picked up the win, allowing five runs and nine hits over 6.0 innings with five strikeouts and did not issue a walk.

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (1-4) was hit with the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) and seven hits over 2.2 innings. Daniel Corcino piggybacked Gonsolin's start and allowed two runs and five hits over the final 5.1 innings for Oklahoma City.

Entering Thursday, Oklahoma City had compiled 76 runs and 84 hits over the previous six games and scored 10 or more runs six times in the last eight games. However, the Dodgers' offense was held to fewer than nine runs for the first time since a 7-5 loss at Iowa July 17.

Nashville went 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position Thursday, while the Dodgers were held 1-for-12. Lux, Ruiz and Kemmer all finished with multi-hit games for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers next return home to open a three-game series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

