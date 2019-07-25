OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 25, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (48-54) vs. Nashville Sounds (42-60)

Game #103 of 140/Road #56 of 70 (28-27)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-3, 4.81)/RHP Daniel Corcino (7-4, 4.29) vs. NAS-RHP Seth Maness (5-3, 5.61)

Thursday, July 25, 2019 | First Tennessee Park | Nashville, Tenn. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers try for a second straight series sweep, as well as a seventh consecutive victory, when they close out their three-game series against the Nashville Sounds at 7:05 p.m. at First Tennessee Park. The Dodgers have tied their season-high mark with six straight wins and are 14-4 over the last 18 games. Over the current six-game winning streak, the Dodgers have totaled 76 runs, 84 hits and 26 home runs.

Last Game: A surging Dodgers offense was held relatively quiet through five innings before tallying eight runs between the sixth and seventh innings during a 10-6 win over Nashville Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park. The Dodgers were limited to two runs and four hits through the first five innings and trailed, 3-2, entering the sixth after Edwin Ríos hit a two-run homer in the first inning. DJ Peters tied the game, 3-3, with a screaming line drive to the back of the left field seats in the sixth. Later in the inning, Shane Peterson hit a two-out, two-run single to put OKC in front at 5-3. The Sounds then notched a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the inning to pull even. Zach Reks put the Dodgers ahead with a RBI single in the seventh. Connor Joe followed with a two-run double, and two batters later, Drew Jackson notched a RBI single to give OKC a 9-6 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Ríos drew a walk. Nashville converted a leadoff walk into a run in the bottom of the inning before the OKC bullpen retired the game's final eight batters. Dodgers reliever Josh Sborz (3-3) retired the side in order in the eighth inning and was credited with the win. Nashville reliever Locke St. John (0-2) was charged with all five runs in the seventh inning and took the loss.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin (1-3) is slated to make his 12th start of the season tonight...Gonsolin pitched 2.1 innings July 20 against San Antonio while building up his workload after spending time on the Injured List earlier this month. He opened the game, allowing four runs and four hits, did not issue a walk and had one strikeout in a no decision...Since his return from his Major League debut, Gonsolin has made three starts with OKC and allowed 10 runs and 12 hits over 7.2 IP. Over his first eight starts with OKC, he posted a 2.77 ERA and .202 BAA...Gonsolin has been placed on the IL twice the season with a side strain and a pulled hamstring...In games with OKC, he's holding PCL opponents to a .241 batting average and has 39 strikeouts in 33.2 IP...Gonsolin entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect by Baseball America after being named the 2018 Dodgers' Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year...The Dodgers selected Gonsolin in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of St. Mary's College...In a July 1 start at First Tennessee Park, Gonsolin allowed four runs and six hits over 3.2 IP with three walks and four strikeouts in a loss.

Daniel Corcino (7-4) is set to piggyback Gonsolin's start and looks to maintain his recent roll...Corcino pitched Friday against San Antonio, allowing three runs on six hits over a season-high 6.2 innings with two walks and six K's in OKC's 11-3 victory....Corcino has turned in three straight quality starts, allowing eight runs (six earned) over 18.2 IP and has held opponents 12-for-66, but six of the 12 hits have been homers...Corcino spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and K's (102)....He was signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Corcino last pitched against the Sounds June 29 and earned the win. He piggybacked Mitchell White and allowed four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings in the team's 10-7 win.

Against the Sounds: 2019: 5-5 2018: 7-9 All-time: 188-158 At NAS: 92-84

The Dodgers make their second trip of the season to First Tennessee Park to meet Nashville for the third series between the teams in 2019...The teams last met in Nashville June 29-July 3 with the Dodgers opening the series 2-0 before the Sounds won the final three meetings...The Sounds took two of three games in OKC May 7-10, with the finale currently suspended... Zach Reks leads OKC with 13 hits in the series, while Reks and four other Dodgers have eight RBI. Kyle Garlick and Jon Kemmer each have three home runs...Nashville won the 2018 series against OKC, 9-7, winning seven of the final nine meetings. It marked just the second time in eight years the Sounds won the season series...Since First Tennessee Park opened in 2015, the Dodgers are 24-15 in Music City and have not finished with a record below .500 there in any of the four seasons.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit two more home runs Tuesday and have now homered in a season-best 16 consecutive games. Since the streak began during Game 2 of a doubleheader July 5, they have hit an incredible 43 homers during the stretch - most in all of professional baseball and six more than the next-highest total (Salt Lake Bees) - including 26 over the last six games...The Dodgers have collected nine straight multi-homer games (34 HR), reaching at least three homers in five of the last six games...The current home run streak is the second-longest since the team rejoined the PCL in 1998. A home run tonight would tie the team's longest streak of consecutive games with a home run at 17 games, set May 11-27, 1999...Edwin Ríos has homered in three straight games and in five of his last seven games, while Kyle Garlick has gone deep at least once in four of his last five starts.

Boom Goes the Dynamite: Oklahoma City has compiled 76 runs and 84 hits - including 26 homers and 41 extra-base hits - over the last six games and has also recorded 10 or more runs six times in eight games. Over the 13 games following the All-Star Break, the Dodgers are batting .323 with a PCL-leading 120 runs, 39 home runs and .653 SLG...The Dodgers are 7-1 over the last eight games and have outscored their opponents, 94-42, while batting .342 (108x316) with 32 home runs...The team has been retired in order just once in the last 37 innings and twice in the last 41 innings. Last night's 1-2-3 fourth inning snapped a streak of 31 straight innings without going down in order.

Starters Beware: Over the last eight games, the OKC lineup has ran roughshod over opposing starting pitchers, batting .377 (60x159) with 59 runs, 22 home runs, 36 extra-base hits, 27 walks and 28 strikeouts over just 32.2 innings. Five of the eight have not lasted past 4.0 innings.

Luxury Tax: Reigning PCL Player of the Week Gavin Lux hit his fourth triple with OKC last night, as well as his second in three games. He went 2-for-4 with two walks and has now reached base safely in each of his first 20 Triple-A games and hit safely in 19 of those games...Since joining OKC, Lux is batting .482 (41x85) with a .556 OBP, .965 SLG and 1.520 OPS. The shortstop has 12 multi-hit games, 21 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 31 runs scored so far with OKC...Since his promotion June 27, Lux's OPS, AVG, OBP, SLG, hits, extra-base hits and runs scored are either the most or tied for the most among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .355 AVG and 122 hits.

CoJo's Bite: Connor Joe doubled, collected two RBI and scored a run last night. Over the last 24 games, Joe is batting .364 (32x88) with eight homers, eight doubles, a triple, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and 20 walks. Since June 27, Joe is tied for the PCL lead with 27 RBI and 20 walks, while his 27 runs scored are second-most. He ranks fourth in the league during that time with a .487 OBP and tied for fourth with 17 extra-base hits and 66 total bases...He leads OKC's qualified players with a .432 OBP (third in PCL), 63 runs and 53 walks (t-fifth in PCL).

Go DJ, That's My DJ: DJ Peters tied his season high with three hits last night, including his ninth homer, and also scored two runs. He has now reached base in each of his first 24 Triple-A games, slashing .360/.482/.742 so far with OKC and owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL...Since joining the Dodgers June 27, Peters ranks tied for third in the league with nine homers and 19 walks. His 24 runs scored and 66 total bases are tied for fourth-most in the league and during that time and he ranks fifth in OBP...Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, he's now reached base in 37 straight games.

The Broom Closet: The Dodgers are 3-1 in series finales in which they have a chance to complete a series sweep.

