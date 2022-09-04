Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (66-60) at Louisville Bats (52-76)

September 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #127 / Road #64: Indianapolis Indians (66-60) at Louisville Bats (52-76)

PROBABLES: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (5-5, 4.62) vs. RHP Ben Lively (2-5, 4.31)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Indians collected 14 hits in seven innings and rode stellar pitching to a rain-shortened win over the Bats on Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Fiel, 4-1. Indianapolis starter Osvaldo Bido stole the show on the mound, putting together his best start of the season. Bido fired 6.0 innings of one-hit, shutout ball, striking out seven Bats hitters and walking just one. The only Louisville hitter to reach against Bido was catcher Mark Kolozsvary, who doubled to lead off the sixth inning. The Indians jumped out to a 2-0 first-inning lead against Louisville starter Justin Nicolino thanks to five ground-ball singles, including RBI hits to left field from third basemen Kevin Padlo and right fielder Brendt Citta. Indianapolis added another run in the second inning thanks to second basemen Hoy Park's second single of the night, this time rolling a ball up the middle to plate designated hitter Carter Bins. Indy continued to add to its lead when Park belted his ninth home run of the season, belting a line drive that cleared the seats in straightaway right field. The Bats got on the board in the seventh with a solo home run from left fielder TJ Hopkins against RHP Cody Bolton, but the grounds crew rolled the tarp onto the field at the end of the inning. After a 37-minute delay, the game was determined to be completed, finalizing the Indians victory.

PEAKING AT THE RIGHT TIME: With last night's win, the Indians are now a season-high six games above .500 with four consecutive wins. Since the All-Star Break, they are 25-14 with the most wins in the International League in that time frame. In the 39-game span, they lead all International League with a 3.82 ERA (144er/339.2ip) and rank second with a .274 average (355-for-1294) behind only first-place Nashville.

SABOL'S HOT: Blake Sabol launched his first Triple-A home run Friday night and followed with a two-hit performance last night. Sabol made his Triple-A debut for the Indians on Wednesday night and has hit safely in each game since. He has now hit safely in each of his last 15 games between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona with a .386 average (22-for-57), five doubles, one triple, three home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored. His home run Friday night was his first extra-base hit of three total with Indianapolis. The catcher/outfielder hit .281 (103-for-366) with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 60 RBI and a .833 OPS in 98 games with Altoona prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on Tuesday for the final month of the season. Defensively, he has started in 59 games (508.0 innings) at catcher this season and has registered a .991 fielding percentage in 583 total chances.

HOY HOY HOY: Hoy Park collected his second consecutive three-hit performance to lead the Indians offense, including his ninth home run of the season. After going 0-for-9 with four strikeouts in his previous two games, Park surged back going 6-for-9 with two doubles, a home run, 2 RBI and three runs scored in his last two games. Since Aug. 1, he has a team-leading six home runs and the second-most hits among Indians batters (28) and a .272 average (100 at bats).

AWESOME IN AUGUST: The Indians finished the month with a 17-10 record, their best month this season. In August, the Indians earned did not lose a series - winning three and splitting one. They split with Memphis (3-3) and earned series victories over Louisville (5-2), Iowa (4-2) and Rochester (4-2) while outscoring their opponents 134-110.

TONIGHT: After going 8-4 through their 12-game homestand with back-to-back series victories over Iowa and Rochester, the Indians clinched their third consecutive series victory as they lead 4-1 in their current six-game set with division-rival, Louisville. Tonight's first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM ET at Louisville Slugger Field. The Indians have won four of six series (two splits) since the All-Star break, one of which came 5-2 against the Bats at Victory Field from Aug. 2-7. Overall, Indy has a three-game advantage over Louisville in their first 17 meetings in the season series coming into their last matchup of the season today at Louisville Slugger Field. Since 1998, the Indians are 238-228 against the Bats with a 119-111 record at Louisville. Today, Jerad Eickhoff will take the mound for his seventh outing (sixth start) against Louisville in his career. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.02 ERA (15.0er/19.1ip) and 17 strikeouts in his career against the Bats. Eickhoff allowed six earned runs in his last start against Louisville on Aug. 30. Countering for the Bats will be Ben Lively, who will open for RHP Deck McGuire. Lively surrendered four runs on three hits and a walk in just 0.2 innings of work against Indy on Tuesday.

BIDO AT HIS BEST: Osvaldo Bido earned his second quality start of the season on Saturday night, continuing a recent streak of stellar outings for Indianapolis. He tossed 6.0 one-hit, shutout innings with seven punchouts en route to his third win of the season. Bido is 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA (2er/21.0ip), 0.81 WHIP and .141 average against (10-for-71) across his last four outings (three starts). Bido had 22 strikeouts in five August outings (20.2ip), which is his most in a single month this season.

THIS DAY IN 1993: On Razor Shines Appreciation Night at Bush Stadium, the fan favorite concluded his nine-year career with the Indians with an eighth-inning single that propelled the Indians to a nine-run rally and 13-4 comeback victory. Shines ended his career in Indianapolis ranked among Indians franchise leaders with 68 home runs (T-3rd), 404 RBI (4th) and 138 doubles (5th).

