Mets Allow Late Runs in 5-1 Loss to RailRiders on Sunday Afternoon

Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets lost their fourth straight game with a 5-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. All six runs were scored from the seventh inning onward. With the win, the RailRiders won five games in the six-game series against the Mets.

The game started as a pitchers' duel with neither team scoring until the bottom of the seventh inning. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (69-59) broke through in the seventh with the long ball. With one out, Blake Perkins walked. Chris Owings followed with a two-run home run over the left-field wall for a 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.

The RailRiders added insurance runs in the eighth. With one out, Miguel Andùjar singled, and Ben Rortvedt walked to put runners at first and second base. Ronald Guzmán then roped a double that scored both Andújar and Rortvedt to make it a 4-0 ballgame. An Armando Alvarez single placed runners on the corners for Perkins, who chopped an infield single that scored Guzmán to give Scranotn/Wilkes-Barre a 5-0 advantage.

Syracuse (53-76) stranded a runner in scoring position in five of the game's final six innings but did start a rally in the top of the ninth. With one out, Mark Vientos singled, and Khalil Lee doubled to place runners at second and third. A JT Riddle single to right field scored Vientos, trimming the deficit to four, 5-1. Gosuke Katoh followed with a laser of a line drive that unfortunately was hit right to Guzmán at first base, who made the catch and touched first for a game-ending double play.

The Mets have an off day on Monday before beginning a two-week homestand at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday. The homestand starts with a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings that begins with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.

