Querecuto, Rivas Homer as Bats Drop Finale 9-4 to Indians on Sunday Night
September 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY. - Juniel Querecuto and Leonardo Rivas hit solo home as the Louisville Bats (52-77) dropped the series finale 9-4 to the Indianapolis Indians (67-60) on Labor Day Eve at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Bats jumped out front in a hurry, scoring the first run of the game in the opening frame. With two outs in the inning, Juniel Querecuto launched his seventh home run of the season to right-center field to give Louisville an early 1-0 lead.
Ben Lively (2-5, 4.18) looked sharp in his second start since coming off the injured list. Lively made quick work of the Indians, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings while only giving up one hit and one walk.
Indianapolis took advantage of the pitching change in the third, recording four runs on three hits and four walks to take a 4-1 lead.
The Indians tacked on another run in the top of the fifth courtesy of a solo home run to extend their lead to 5-1.
In the home half of the fifth, Ronnie Dawson led off the inning with a single and subsequently stole second to get into scoring position with no outs. After a fly out by Michael Papierski, Dawson stole third and forced an errant throw from the Indians catcher that allowed him to cross the plate, getting the Bats back within three at 5-2.
Indianapolis wouldn't let up, adding two more runs in the sixth inning on two-run shot to left field to go up 7-2.
Louisville was able to score two more runs, one in each of the fifth and sixth innings, highlighted by a solo home run by Leonardo Rivas to cut into the deficit and get back within three at 7-4.
The Indians scratched across two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth to deter a Bats comeback as they finished the inning to hand the Bats a 9-4 loss.
Louisville will enjoy a day-off tomorrow before starting the second half of its two-week homestand on Tuesday, September 6. The Bats will take on the Columbus Clippers in a six-game series next week with game one set for Tuesday at 6:35 pm E.T. as Reds rehabber Hunter Greene will take the mound for Louisville.
