Strong Start by Greene Lifts RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (69-59) defeated the Syracuse Mets 5-1 on Sunday afternoon, improving to a season-best 10 games over .500. Chris Owings went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning.

Zach Greene started the RailRiders' second consecutive bullpen game and pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Greene has allowed just three earned runs over his last 18 frames on the mound (1.50 ERA).

Anthony Volpe registered the first hit of the day for SWB in the third. Volpe finished the day 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk and stolen base. The Yankees' top-ranked prospect is batting .417 (5-for-11) through his first three Triple-A games.

Locked in a scoreless tie in the seventh, the RailRiders broke through for the game's first lead. With Blake Perkins on third base, Chris Owings smoked one to left for his fourth home run with the club.

Ronald Guzmán doubled home a pair of crucial insurance runs in the eighth to make it 4-0. Guzmán logged five hits over the last two contests. Two batters later, Blake Perkins drove in one more with an infield single.

Syracuse broke up the shutout bid in the ninth, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen held strong in the 5-1 final with José Mujica, Michael Gomez and Luke Bard combining to pitch six strong innings. SWB relievers gave up just six earned runs over 26.2 frames of work this week (2.02 ERA).

Gomez earned his (3-5) earned his third win with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. Bard (1) tallied his first save. Eric Orze (4-3) suffered the loss for Syracuse.

The RailRiders have won six home series' in a row dating back to the middle of June. SWB now heads on the road for a pivotal six-game series with the first-place Durham Bulls beginning on Monday evening. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com.

