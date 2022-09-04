SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (53-75) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (68-59)

Game 129 | Home Game 65 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, September 4, 2022 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP José Rodríguez (1-3, 6.23) vs RHP Zach Greene (9-0, 3.79)

RODRÍGUEZ: No decision, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 4 K vs Worcester 8/26 (12-8 L)

GREENE: Tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief, H, 3 K vs Syracuse 9/1-2 (3-2 W - 10 inn.)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (68-59) defeated the Syracuse Mets 14-5 on Saturday evening. Phillip Evans went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a pair of defensive highlights.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck for three in the game's opening frame. Josh Breaux and Ronald Guzmán contributed a pair of run-scoring singles and Evans drove in the third run of the night on a sacrifice fly to center. SWB added two more tallies to their advantage in the second after Ben Rortvedt's fourth big fly of the season made it 5-0 early. The Mets chipped three runs off the lead in the third. Nick Meyer clocked a two-run home run to left to get Syracuse on the board and Travis Jankowski scored later in the frame on a throwing error. The RailRiders got two back in the bottom of the inning with a rare two RBI infield single from Chris Owings. Evans, who had his fingerprints all over this game, never broke his sprint and scored all the way from second after Owings reached safely at first. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored for a fourth consecutive inning to open the contest following a Ryan LaMarre three-run home run that made it a 10-3 ballgame. JT Riddle then went yard in the seventh to get Syracuse within five.

SWB tacked on four insurance runs in the eighth in the 14-5 final. Anthony Volpe registered his first Triple-A RBI as part of a 3-for-5 performance in his second appearance with the RailRiders. Two batters later, Miguel Andújar smoked a two-run double to right-center, the 15th hit of the night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Deivi García (1-3) logged the win out of the RailRiders bullpen. Jesus Vargas (0-1) was saddled with the loss in his Triple-A debut.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Syracuse Mets to wrap up their season series on this Sunday afternoon. The RailRiders have not lost a series against the Mets, winning two and splitting one. They have won this series with four victories in the first five games of the set.

YOO HOO, BIG SUMMER BLOWOUT - The RailRiders scored 14 runs on 16 hits on Saturday night. It matched a season-best with a nine-run victory, something they've now down five times. The team went 7-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Seven of their runs scored in the game came with two outs.

HIT ME UP - Eight of nine starters for the RailRiders tallied a hit on Saturday. Five of them tallied multi-performances. Anthony Volpe, Ronald Guzmán and Phillip Evans all chalked up three hits apiece.

FIRST TIME, LONG TIME - Zach Greene is slated to start this Sunday finale. It will be the first start of his professional career, which began in 2019. Greene has not started since his junior season at South Alabama in 2018 (2 starts in 23 appearances). He made 65 collegiate appearances, 63 in relief.

PHILLING GOOD - Phillip Evans is 17 for his last 39 (.436) in his last eleven games since August 19. He has five RBI and has struck out just three times during this stretch.

RYAN'S WORLD - Ryan LaMarre is 12 for his last 29 (.414) in his last eight games since August 19. He has hits in seven of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

STREAKY - Phillip Evans has an eleven-game on-base streak... Chad Bell has an eight-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre has a six-game hit streak...

TWICE THE FUN- The RailRiders walked off in game two on Friday night thanks to a Ryan LaMarre sacrifice fly for a 3-2 win in ten innings. Rob Brantly followed suit with a walk-off single on Saturday night. They have walked off in back-to-back games for the first time this year after having not walked off since May 29 against Jacksonville. In 2021, the RailRiders walked off on the Mets twice in the same series as well on June 16 and June 20. Brantly hit a homer in that June 16 game for the win.

NEW FRIEND - Yankees consensus number one prospect Anthony Volpe was promoted to Triple-A Friday for the first time in his career. Volpe ends his time with the Patriots in the top three in all 15 major offensive categories. He tallied his first Triple-A hit with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 1-for-4 effort. MLB Pipeline currently ranks him the number five overall prospect in baseball, with Baseball America placing him at number ten. It took him 253 games across three seasons to reach Triple-A.

SO LONG, PARTNER - In the top of the fifth in game one of the doubleheader on Thursday, Oswald Peraza was removed from the game and was seen receiving hugs from his teammates in the RailRiders dugout. Peraza, 22 years old, was called up by the New York Yankees for the first time in his career. The consensus number two prospect leaves SWB as the home run and RBI leader. His final at bat produced a solo home run for his 100th hit of the season. 149 days prior on April 5 (Opening Day), Peraza hit a solo homer in the second at bat for any RailRider this season. Both solo home runs came against Syracuse. He started his first big league game on Saturday night, going 0-for-3.

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre heads on the road for a six-game series on Monday in Durham, NC. They return home on September 13 for their final six-game homestand of the season to host the Worcester Red Sox.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (79-54) lost 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. Aaron Judge launched his 52nd home run of the season in the top of the ninth. Oswald Peraza went 0-for-3 in his first MLB start. The series wraps up today at 1:40 PM with Frankie Montas facing Shawn Armstrong at the Trop... The Somerset Patriots (76-47) defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-1. Everson Pereira led the way for Somerset in a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a homer. Will Warren starts the finale tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (69-55) handled Jersey Shore 13-2. Tyler Hardman had a sac fly for his 78th RBI of the season, moving him four shy of tying the Hudson Valley career franchise record. The Renegades' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to seven with seven to play. Juan Carela goes today at 2:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (60-61) have played three total innings in the month of September after getting a doubleheader rained out again. Showers are in the forecast today in the late afternoon to evening...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.