Stranded in Norfolk
September 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Norfolk, VA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-60) lost to the Norfolk Tides (61-67) 10-0 on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. The IronPigs were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position, leaving five players on base.
The Tides took a 4-0 lead against Ofreidy Gomez (0-1) in the bottom of the second inning. Jordan Westburg hit a two-run single that was followed by a two-run triple by Joseph Ortiz. Brian Marconi pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Gomez.
Norfolk tagged James Marvel for a run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Ramon Rodriguez hit an RBI single that would score Richie Martin. They followed up with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 10- lead. Francisco Morales allowed four runs in the inning. Robert Neustrom hit a two-run double that would score Ortiz and Tyler Nevin. Cadyn Grenier hit a two-run double that would score Neustrom and Brett Phillips. The fifth run of the inning came against Michael Kelly as Rodriguez hit an RBI single that scored Grenier.
Chris Vallimont (4-6) earned the win for Norfolk as he pitched five shutout innings to start the game. The shutout was the IronPigs seventh shutout loss of the season.
The IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park to begin a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on Monday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 4, 2022
- Stranded in Norfolk - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Park's 4 RBI Night Powers Indians to Five Straight Wins, 9-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Querecuto, Rivas Homer as Bats Drop Finale 9-4 to Indians on Sunday Night - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Gets Second Shutout of Week to Stay Hot - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Bulls 7-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Feliciano Tallies 7 RBI, Sounds Crush Memphis - Nashville Sounds
- Feliciano, Sounds' Offense Finish off Redbirds - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Drop Finale of Series 4-2 to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers' Pitching Shines in Series-Finale Win over Saints - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Davis Drives in Two as Hens Top Red Wings - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Wings Drop Series Finale 6-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- Strong Start by Greene Lifts RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets Allow Late Runs in 5-1 Loss to RailRiders on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Drop Finale in Worcester 5-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- I-Cubs and Clippers Split Doubleheader and Series - Iowa Cubs
- Valdez Finishes Single Shy of Cycle as WooSox Clinch Series Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Jacksonville and Gwinnett Canceled Sunday Afternoon - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers, Jacksonville Canceled on Sunday - Gwinnett Stripers
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (66-60) at Louisville Bats (52-76) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 4 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Stranded in Norfolk
- IronPigs' Rally Falls Short
- IronPigs snap 3-game slide
- IronPigs Ink P.A. Announcer to Sponsorship
- Third Loss in a Row for Lehigh Valley