Stranded in Norfolk

September 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Norfolk, VA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-60) lost to the Norfolk Tides (61-67) 10-0 on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. The IronPigs were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position, leaving five players on base.

The Tides took a 4-0 lead against Ofreidy Gomez (0-1) in the bottom of the second inning. Jordan Westburg hit a two-run single that was followed by a two-run triple by Joseph Ortiz. Brian Marconi pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Gomez.

Norfolk tagged James Marvel for a run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Ramon Rodriguez hit an RBI single that would score Richie Martin. They followed up with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 10- lead. Francisco Morales allowed four runs in the inning. Robert Neustrom hit a two-run double that would score Ortiz and Tyler Nevin. Cadyn Grenier hit a two-run double that would score Neustrom and Brett Phillips. The fifth run of the inning came against Michael Kelly as Rodriguez hit an RBI single that scored Grenier.

Chris Vallimont (4-6) earned the win for Norfolk as he pitched five shutout innings to start the game. The shutout was the IronPigs seventh shutout loss of the season.

The IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park to begin a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on Monday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

