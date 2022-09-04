Wings Drop Series Finale 6-3

The Wings lost the series finale to the Mud Hens 6-3, going 1-5 in this series at home vs Toledo.

*RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-2) *got the start on the mound for the Wings this afternoon. He went four innings giving up five runs, all earned, on seven hits, struck out four, and walked three in his outing.

With a walk in the first, 1B John Nogowski has now reached base safely in 27 of his last 29 games and has an on base streak of 12 games.

The Red Wings found themselves in a quick 2-0 deficit on account of two RBI doubles in the first and third by the Mud Hens.

After CF Andrew Stevenson *pushed his on-base streak to 21 games with a single in the third, the Wings got on the board with an RBI single from *SS Lucius Fox that scored 2B Jecksson Flores.

*LF Nick Banks *smacked his third triple of the year to left center in the fourth, but wasn't pushed across the plate.

LHP Francisco Perez *relieved *Ponce de Leon *after a solo shot followed by back-to-back singles in the fifth inning. He gave up an RBI single and a sac-fly to make it a 5-1 ballgame, the runs were charged to *Ponce de Leon.

*Stevenson *answered for the Wings with a towering two-run blast, bringing them within two in the bottom of the fifth. This was his third home run of the series.

The Red Wings called on RHP Connor Sadzeck *to relieve *Perez *after a walk and a single in the sixth inning. *Perez *threw one inning, gave up one earned run, and walked one. *Sadzeck *gave up one run, which was charged to *Perez, on a sac-fly in a bases-loaded jam making the score 6-3. *Sadzeck *went two innings, gave up one hit and walked one. He also struck out two to bring him to an even 50 K's on the year.

The Wings threatened to score in the sixth with men on first and second, but couldn't push a run across.

*RHP Reed Garrett *and *RHP Jordan Weems *pitched the eighth and ninth innings respectively. They both didn't allow any runs or hits and struck out one apiece.

The Wings look to start the series at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse with a win as they'll give the ball to *RHP Tommy Romero (0-1) *at 6:35 pm on Tuesday night.

