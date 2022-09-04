Stripers, Jacksonville Canceled on Sunday

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today's 1:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field has been canceled by inclement weather. The contest will not be made up as the two teams do not face each other again in 2022.

Next Game (Tuesday, September 6): Gwinnett at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. EST at Sahlen Field. Starters TBD for both teams. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 13): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's a Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field. Enjoy $2 hot dogs and $1 select desserts, courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling.

