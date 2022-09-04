Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 4 vs. Toledo

September 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (69-57) vs. Rochester Red Wings (56-72)

Sunday, September 4, 2022 - 1:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

LHP Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.18) vs. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-2, 4.74)

ON TO THE NEXT ONE: The Red Wings fall to 6-10-6 in series this season after dropping game 5 against Toledo by a score of 5-2 last night, clinching the series loss...RF Donovan Casey provided the offense for Rochester going 2-for-3 with a double while driving in both runs on the night...the righty also reached base via a walk in the ninth inning, drawing the free pass on an automatic ball four...LF Nick Banks and 2B Jecksson Flores scored the runs for the Wings... after going 1-for-4 with a run scored, Banks has now hit safely in five-straight games going 8-for-18 (.444) since 8/30...RHP Logan Verrett matched his season-high in innings pitched, going seven innings allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four batters...his 28 batters faced in last night's game are the most by any Rochester pitcher this season...RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon will toe the rubber for the Wings in the sixth and final game of the series against Toledo.

BLOOP, BLOOP, BLAST...TIE BALLGAME: The Wings have had a total of 81 games decided by a total of three runs or fewer, posting a 36-45 record in those contests.

- By comparison, Toledo has played a total of 68 games that have been decided by three runs or fewer.

TICKETS PUNCHED: The Wings have played in 45 games where Rochester batters have struck out 10 or more times in a game...they own a 20-25 record during these contests...the Red Wings have the fourth lowest strikeout total in the International League (IL) with 1,058...

The Wings have drawn the third-fewest walks in the IL with just 412 base on balls.

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: LF Andrew Stevenson extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a fifth-inning single in last night's contest...his 20-game streak is the second longest on-base streak by a Wing this season, 11 fewer than OF Josh Palacios (31)...since his streak began on 8/12, the Louisiana native is 23-for-77 (.299) with three home runs, a triple, three doubles, nine RBI, 17 runs scored, and 10 walks.

YES-GOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski picked up a single in the sixth inning of last night's game to extend his on-base streak to 11 games dating back to 8/23 at Indianapolis...coming into last night's contest the Florida native was batting .257/.409/.314, going 9-for-35 with more walks (8) than strikeouts (6) during his streak.

Nogowski has now reached base safely in 26 of his first 28 games with the Red Wings.

DONO-MITE: RF Donovan Casey picked up the first hit of the game for the Red Wings, recording an RBI double in the second inning in last night's game...this marks the New Jersey natives' first two-bagger since 7/27 vs. Scranton W/B (20 Games, 67 at bats)...the righty finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and a walk.

Collected his first multi-RBI game since 7/23 at Buffalo.

After finishing without an RBI in the month of August, Casey now has at least one in all three games he has played in September (four RBI in three games).

Casey has now played 16 games on Saturday, his most of any day of the week...he is 16-for-57 (.280), with four of his 10 doubles coming on Saturdays.

THE SAN-CHIZE: 3B Adrian Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a triple in last night's contest...this marks his first three-bagger of the season and his first since 4/23/2019 with Double-A Harrisburg...the Red Wings now have 28 doubles as a squad and rank second in the International League, behind only Indianapolis (38).

PONCE DE REPLAY: Rochester will send RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to the mound today in hopes of salvaging the series finale...the former St. Louis Cardinal is coming off his first quality start in a Red Wings uniform, working six full innings, allowing two earned while striking out seven...

He had just one quality start in 16 games with Triple-A Tacoma.

Through six starts with Rochester (since 8/3), he has 11.68 strikeouts per nine innings, leading all International League pitchers (min. 20 IP).

THIS DATE IN WINGS HISTORY: LHP Pat Dean logged his third complete game of the season and second where he did so while striking out just one batter...prior to Dean's two one-strikeout complete games, only RHP Scott Baker had done so since at least 2005 (in a non-shortened) game when he logged an eight-inning, one-strikeout complete game on 6/25/2006 vs. LOU.

In back-to-back years, Garrett Jones hit a homer on September 4, 2005 and 2006 for the Red Wings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.