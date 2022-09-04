Jacksonville and Gwinnett Canceled Sunday Afternoon
September 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Sunday's scheduled contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Gwinnett Stripers has been canceled due to inclement weather at Coolray Field.
Since Sunday's contest was the final scheduled meeting between the Jumbo Shrimp and the Stripers in 2022, the game will not be made up.
Jacksonville returns home to begin a six-game series with the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv. Gates open at 6 p.m. on a Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday. Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit cards can receive two-for-one tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office.
