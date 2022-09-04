Bisons Drop Finale in Worcester 5-2

September 4, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons scored first, but five unanswered runs by the Worcester Red Sox helped the team defeat the Bisons 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

Buffalo was able to score a pair of first inning runs against starter Bryan Mata. Rafael Lantigua hit an RBI double that scored Spencer Horwitz. That was followed by a fielder's choice hit by L.J. Talley that scored Zack Collins from third. The two runs gave starter Jose De Leon a 2-0 lead after a half inning.

De Leon worked a scoreless bottom of the first in his lone start for Buffalo through three appearances. Bowden Francis allowed a pair of runs that included an Enmanuel Valdez RBI double that helped the WooSox tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

Valdez added an RBI triple and two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to cap the scoring. His four RBI day accounted for four of Worcester's five runs in the three-run victory.

Lantigua ended the afternoon with two of Buffalo's five hits. Vinny Capra also had a pair, including a lead-off single to start the game.

Hayden Juenger was charged with the loss in two innings of relief, while Mata recorded his first career Triple-A victory. Frank German retired all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth for his seventh save of the year.

The win helped Worcester win the series this week in New England, and finish with a 14-10 record against the Bisons this season.

Buffalo returns home for a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers starting on Tuesday. The two teams have a 6:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch at Sahlen Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.