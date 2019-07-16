Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (47-46) vs. Syracuse Mets (46-48)

The Indians look to even the series with Syracuse tonight at The Vic.

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #94 / HOME #46: Indianapolis Indians (47-46) vs. Syracuse Mets (46-48)

PROBABLES: RHP Mitch Keller (7-3, 3.07) vs. RHP Drew Gagnon (3-2, 2.17)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians were handed their worst loss in the Victory Field era (1996-present) with a 20-1 setback in the homestand opener against Syracuse on Monday night. The visitors belted seven home runs off Tribe pitching, including three-homer innings in the first and ninth, and tallied 22 hits in the rout. Pablo Reyes provided Indy with its only run of the game, a solo homer in the second inning that made it 5-1. The Mets scored one in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and seven in the ninth to run away with the win. Cam Vieaux (L, 2-1) suffered his first Triple-A loss (3.0ip, 6h, 6r, 6er, 1bb, 4k). Corey Oswalt (W, 5-2) picked up the win for Syracuse (6.0ip, 5h, 1r, 1er, 0bb, 4k).

LET'S START WITH THE GOOD: Pablo Reyes' second-inning home run into the left field lawn was his ninth of the season and fourth in his last three games. He is the first Tribe player this season to homer in three consecutive games, and it's the second time he's accomplished the feat in his career. Eric Wood was the most recent Tribe player to hit home runs in three straight games, doing so last August. Since 2012, there have been eight occurrences where an Indians player has homered in three consecutive contests; Reyes is alone with two three-game homer streaks. None of them have reached four. The full list is below:

Pablo Reyes: July 13-15, 2019 Jose Osuna: July 21-23, 2016

Eric Wood: Aug. 24-26, 2018 Willy Garcia: Aug. 1-3, 2015

Pablo Reyes: July 12-14, 2018 Brent Morel: June 25-27, 2015

Max Moroff: April 6-8, 2017 Andrew Lambo: Aug. 23-25, 2014

PRE/POST PABLO: Reyes has significant pre and post All-Star break numbers over the course of his eight-year career. The breakdown is below:

411 career games pre All-Star break: .262 average (372-for-1420), 24 homers, 82 doubles, 172 RBI, .332 OBP, .380 SLG, .712 OPS

262 career games post All-Star break: .294 average (259-for-882), 29 homers, 55 doubles, 127 RBI, .370 OBP, .473 SLG, .843 OPS

YOUNG HAYES: Since coming off the injured list on July 4, Tribe 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes has swung a hot bat. He has hit safely in five straight games out of the All-Star break and nine of his last 10 games, batting .359 (14-for-39) with three homers, two doubles, four RBI and 11 runs scored during that 10-game stretch. His season average has risen from .241 to .259 as well with the hot streak. Hayes' five-game hitting streak is his third longest of the season (7 games, April 6-13; 8 games, April 25-May 3).

BEEN THERE BEFORE: Darnell Sweeney made his second career appearance on the mound last night (0.2ip, 1h, 0r, 1bb, 1k) and both have come against Syracuse. The first came on May 24, 2018 with Buffalo, a game the Bisons trailed 11-3 going into the eighth inning. Sweeney tossed a scoreless inning in that appearance (1.0ip, 0h, 0r, 0bb, 1hbp, 1k). Sweeney was the first of two position players to pitch in that game for Buffalo, and he was the second of two position players to pitch in last night's affair, joining two-way player JB Shuck.

HEART-LIEB: Geoff Hartlieb threw a season-high 2.2 innings last night and struck out four in the scoreless appearance. It was his fourth outing with four strikeouts this season (also: May 9 at Scranton/WB, June 1 vs. Milwaukee, July 12 at Columbus). He now has seven appearances this year with 2.0 or more innings pitched and no runs allowed, including three straight (July 7-15) that has his scoreless streak up to 7.0 innings.

RECORDS WERE SET: Last night's 20-1 loss established multiple new season highs for the Indians, including: runs allowed, most hits allowed (22), most extra-base hits allowed (11), most home runs allowed (7), most home runs allowed in an inning (3, twice) and most RBI allowed (19). It was also the largest margin of defeat in the Victory Field era (1996-present), eclipsing the previous high of 16 (17-1) on Aug. 5, 2003 vs. Columbus. The full breakdown of where last night's numbers rank since 1996 are below:

7 HR allowed: most in the VF era; previous high given up at VF was four (3x) & high allowed since 1996 was six (3x), last: June 21, 2015 at CHA

22 hits allowed: 2nd most in the VF era, trailing only 23 allowed on May 9, 2014 vs. NOR

20 runs allowed: T-2nd most in the VF era (also: July 20, 1998 at ROC), trailing only 21 allowed on April 24, 1998 vs. DUR

19 RBI allowed: Tied for most at VF (also: April 24, 1998 vs. DUR) and T-2nd most since 1996, trailing only 20 allowed on July 20, 1998 at ROC

TALE OF TWO JAKES: Tribe reliever Jake Brentz was roughed up for five earned runs on six hits and two walks in 2.0 innings last night, raising his Triple-A ERA to 6.31 (18er/25.2ip) in 20 appearances. A breakdown of his first 11 Triple-A outings compared to his last nine is below:

First 11 appearances: 0-0, 6/6 saves, 1.62 ERA (3er/16.2ip), 10 hits, 1 home run, 3 walks, 23 strikeouts, 0.78 WHIP, .172 BAA

Last 9 appearances: 0-0, 1/1 saves, 15.00 ERA (15er/9.0ip), 23 hits, 2 home runs, 14 walks, 9 strikeouts, 4.11 WHIP, .469 BAA

