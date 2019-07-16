Game Notes: Louisville Bats (35-59) at Pawtucket Red Sox (38-55)

Game 95, Away 47

Louisville Bats (35-59) at Pawtucket Red Sox (38-55)

RHP Keury Mella (5-9, 5.00) vs. LHP Matthew Kent (0-4, 10.50)

7:05 PM | Tuesday, July 16, 2019 | McCoy Stadium

TONIGHT'S GAME: Louisville and Pawtucket continue their four-game series on Tuesday night with the Bats hoping to knot the series at one game apiece. Last night, Louisville played in its lowest-scoring game since mid-May and will try to bounce back offensively as right-hander Keury Mella is set to make his second post All-Star break start.

AGAINST PAWTUCKET: The Bats and PawSox played in a low-scoring 2-1 game on Monday night after scoring 18 runs in each of their previous 2 matchups. Pawtucket took a 93-92 advantage in the all-time series with the win last night, in what was the clubs' first meeting at McCoy Stadium this season.

HOMERLESS GAME: There were no home runs hit in Monday's series opener, just the 12th time the Bats have played in a game without a home run by either team this season. Before last night, it last occurred over a month ago on June 11, also against Pawtucket. The Bats fell to 5-7 in games where neither team goes deep.

RUN SUPPORT IN QUALITY STARTS: Right-hander Tejay Antone earned his second quality start of the season by tossing 6.0 innings and allowing just 2 runs. It was Louisville's 23rd start of at least 6.0 innings and 3 or fewer earned runs this season.

- The Bats fell to 11-12 when getting a quality start this season, already matching their 2018 loss total in that scenario, when they finished 36-12 in quality starts.

- In the 23 QS this season, LOU's offense has scored a total of 90 runs, 3.91 runs per game. In LOU's 71 games without a quality start, the offense has scored 370 runs, 5.21 runs per game.

LOW LOW LOW: The Bats were defeated 2-1 last night, playing in their lowest-scoring game since May 15, a 2-0 win in game one of a doubleheader at Syracuse. It was tied for Louisville's lowest-scoring nine inning game this season, occurring twice previously on April 8 at Columbus and April 21 at Indianapolis, both also being 2-1 losses.

A GAME OF RISP: The Bats failed to capitalize on run-scoring opportunities on Monday, going 0-for-9 as a team with runners in scoring position. The 9 at-bats are tied for the most in a game this season in which LOU did not get a hit, also occurring on April 21 at Indianapolis. When the Bats do not get at least one hit with RISP, they are 1-14 this season, earning their lone win on May 15 in game one of a DH, a 2-0 victory at Syracuse.

SOMEBODY'S CLOSER: With 110 home runs as a team this season, Louisville is just 3 away from the 113 they hit in 2018. LOU is averaging 1.17 homers per game (110 HR in 94 G) this season, compared to 0.80 homers per game (113 HR in 137 G) last season. The Bats are currently on pace to hit approximately 164 home runs on the season, which would come close to their franchise-record 166 set by the 1999 Redbirds.

