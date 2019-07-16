Gwinnett Stripers Award Monthly Grant to Mending the Gap, Inc.

July 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, have announced the recipient of the club's July "Service-oriented Programs" grant. Mending the Gap, Inc., a nonprofit organization that works to bridge the generational gap by pairing teens with low-income seniors in Gwinnett County, received a $2,500 grant on Saturday, July 6 at Coolray Field.

Mending the Gap, Inc. began in 2010 with a mission to inspire youth and enrich the lives of older adults through basic needs support, companionship, and intergenerational programs. They aim to enhance the quality of life for seniors, alleviate hunger, isolation, and neglect among the senior population, inspire youth to serve and advocate for senior adults in society, and help seniors in poverty remain healthy and independent.

The organization assists over 350 seniors (age 60 and older) each month with the participation of over 100 students. Major components of their program include delivering food, cleaning supplies, and toiletries to the homes of seniors each month, friendly calls and visits to seniors, technology tutoring by teens for seniors, social events and workshops, and more.

The $2,500 grant from the Stripers will help Mending the Gap, Inc. purchase items to be delivered to hundreds of seniors each month, including fresh food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and personal care items.

"We are truly grateful to the Gwinnett Stripers for their support," said Fay Josephs, Founder & Executive Director of Mending the Gap, Inc. "Their contribution will help to provide basic needs assistance to the hundreds of vulnerable senior citizens we serve in Gwinnett County while providing opportunities to facilitate more interaction between youth and older adults."

About Mending the Gap, Inc.: Founded in 2006 as Sistas Circle, Mending the Gap, Inc. has been working to meet the needs of low-income seniors in Gwinnett County since 2010. Starting with 22 seniors, the organization now serves more than 350 seniors monthly. For more information, visit mending-the-gap.org.

About the Gwinnett Stripers Grant Program: The 2019 season marks the 11th in which the Stripers have partnered with the Atlanta Braves Foundation to award monthly grants to nonprofits. The Stripers will award a $2,500 grant each month from May through August highlighting four focuses: Military Programs (May), Health and Wellness Programs (June), Service-oriented Programs (July), and Youth Programs (August). The application process for 2019 grants closed on March 31, and information regarding the 2020 Grant Program will be announced in the offseason at GoStripers.com/community.

