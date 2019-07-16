Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Charlotte (7:05 p.m.)

July 16, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 95| Home Game # 47

BUFFALO BISONS (49-45, 2nd, -5.0 North) vs CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS (51-43, 3rd, -4.5 South)

LHP Ryan Borucki (0-0, 5.40) vs. RHP Donny Roach (2-4, 9.29)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons and Charlotte Knights meet for the second game of a four-game series in downtown Buffalo. After the set, the Columbus Clippers make their lone regular season trip to Buffalo starting Friday. The Herd will enjoy a league-wide off day on Monday after the seven-game homestand concludes.

Yesterday's Game: CHA 9, BUF 7 F/10

The Bisons erased an early deficit thanks to a pair of third inning home runs. OF Jonathan Davis clubbed a two-run shot, while Andy Burns' ninth of the season was a solo homer. The Knights scored seven runs late, including the game-tying run in the top of the eighth. INF Ryan Goins' two-run HR in the 10th inning was the difference in the game, with RHP Jimmy Cordero keeping the Herd scoreless in extra innings to secure the win.

Charlotte Knights (0-1)

Buffalo and Charlotte are meeting for the first of two regular season series. After the matchup at Sahlen Field this week, the two teams will square off in uptown Charlotte July 23-25.

Today's Starter

LHP Ryan Borucki takes the mound for his second MLB Rehab start with the Bisons out of the All-Star break. The 25-year-old will make his fourth overall rehab start in his return from a sore left elbow that has kept him out of Toronto's rotation this year. Borucki took the ball on 7/11 at Pawtucket, tossing 5.0 IP with 6 H, 4R, 3ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.

Jonathan Davis

OF Jonathan Davis jump started Buffalo's offense on Monday with a two-run homer. Davis finished the night 3-5 with 3RBI to bring his season total to 20 in 45 games.

Dalton Pompey

OF Dalton Pompey was transferred to Buffalo yesterday on a Major League Rehab assignment. The veteran is working his way back from a concussion suffered during Spring Training. Pompey made the start in center field, going 0-4 at the plate but did add an RBI in the defeat.

Transactions

On Monday OF Billy McKinney was recalled by Toronto, while RHP Jacob Waguespack was placed on the team's Taxi Squad. 1B Rowdy Tellez was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move, while OF Dalton Pompey was transferred to the team on Major League Rehab, and RHP Conor Fisk was recalled from New Hampshire (AA).

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (35-60) dropped the opening game of their series against the Boston Red Sox 10-8 on Monday. Boston scored five times in the first inning, but the Blue Jays made it close with four runs of their own in the eighth. UTIL Eric Sogard was 3-5 in the loss. The Blue Jays and Boston meet again tonight at 7:10 p.m. RHP Jacob Waguespack is expected to start for Toronto against RHP Andrew Cashner in his Red Sox debut.

