Mud Hens Lose Second Game of Series

Toledo, OH - At Fifth Third Field on Tuesday, the Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Durham Bulls by a score of 7-1 with Durham logging three two-run innings.

In the top of the first Jake Cronenworth led off for Durham with a single through the left side of the infield, but he would be caught stealing on a throw by Kade Scivicque and tag by Willi Castro. The caught stealing would accompany two strikeouts for Toledo starter Gregory Soto in the inning.

The Hens saw their first runner of the game reach in the bottom of the first with Castro drawing a walk from Durham's starter Ian Gibaut. Castro would then steal second base for his 15th of the year. However, that would be as far as Castro would get with the inning ending with no score.

Durham would call on their bulk reliever out of the pen at the start of the bottom of the second with Ricardo Pinto entering. In the first inning, Gibaut walked one while not allowing a run or hit.

In the top of the third, Nathan Lukes would reach after being hit by a pitch. He would exit the game, being replaced on the base paths by Michael Perez. Cronenworth would then double down the first base line, moving Perez to third. Next, a two-error play would allow Kean Wong to reach first with both Perez and Cronenworth scoring. Wong would move up to second with Joe McCarthy being hit by a pitch, but the inning would end with a 2-0 Durham lead.

Toledo would log another base runner in the bottom of the third. JaCoby Jones would be hit by a pitch before advancing to second on a wild pitch and then the same to third. Jacob Robson would then walk to put runners at the corners, but a groundout would end the inning.

At the top of the fourth, the Mud Hens made a pitching change, calling on Eduardo Jimenez to replace Soto. Soto went three innings, totaling five strikeouts while allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and one walk and hitting two batters.

The Mud Hens would tally their first base hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth coming off the bat of Dustin Peterson who put a ball through the left side of the infield. Mikie Mahtook would then reach on a fielder's choice with Peterson being safe at second due to a throwing error. However, a line drive to the shortstop would turn into a double play, leaving just Mahtook at first before the inning would end.

In the top of the fifth for Durham, Cronenworth reached on a single, moving to second on a hit and run by Wong. A sacrifice fly to center, caught by Daz Cameron colliding with the wall, would allow Cronenworth to score making it 3-0 Bulls.

Pete Kozma would open the bottom half of the fifth inning with a double down the third base line. A single to the left-center gap by Jones would score Kozma to cut into the lead. After two outs were recorded, Jones moved up to third on a wild pitch, but stop there with the inning ending.

To start the sixth inning, Matt Hall entered for Toledo replacing Jimenez, who went two innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two.

Hall was welcomed by a bunt single by Dalton Kelly down the third base line, but a double play would turn the runner into an out. Next, Emilio Bonifacio would single, advacing to second on a throwing error. He would score on a single by Mac James with James moving to second on the throw home. Perez would also single, scoring James. Cronenworth would then tally his fourth hit of the day, a single to put runners at the corners. Following the play, Cronenworth would exit the game, being replaced at first by Ryan Merritt before the inning would end with Durham leading 5-1.

In the seventh, the Bulls would add another two runs. Jason Coats reached on a walk and stole second base, his fourth of the season. Coats would then score on a double to the left-center wall by Jesus Sanchez. Sanchez would also score, coming around on a ball hit by Bonifacio that was scored a throwing error, increasing the lead to 7-1.

Jake Faria would enter in the seventh for Durham. In his bulk relief role, Pinto went five innings, striking out eight while allowing one run on three hits and one walk while hitting two batters and throwing three wild pitches.

The Hens would also make a change at the top of the eighth with Caleb Thielbar coming on. Hall would end with two innings pitched, six hits, four runs, three earned, two walks and two strikeouts. Thielbar would strikeout the side in order in the eighth before being replaced by Ethan DeCaster in the top of the ninth. In his inning, DeCaster would strike out one and walk one while giving up one hit and no runs.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens and Bulls will play again on Wednesday with a 7:05 p.m. start time, serving as game three of four. Toledo is scheduled to send Tim Adleman to the mound to face Durham's Sam McWilliams. Adleman last pitched for Toledo on July 12, coming in as relief and tossing 4.1 innings of scoreless baseball while tallying five strikeouts.

#RoadToDetroit Report (according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 0 for 3

6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

7. IF Willi Castro: 0 for 3

12. C Jake Rogers: DNP

16. OF Jacob Robson: 0 for 2

18. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

19. OF Danny Woodrow: DNP

22. RHP John Schreiber: DNP

25. LHP Gregory Soto: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

27. LHP Matt Hall: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

28. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 1 for 2

Hens' Notes:

- Prior to the start of Tuesday's game, Ryan Carpenter was promoted to Detroit.The move is the eighth for the Mud Hens' roster since Monday morning.

