Gagnon, Tejada Propel Mets Past Indians, 5-2
July 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Drew Gagnon threw six innings of two-run ball and collected two hits and two runs scored at the plate to lift Syracuse to a 5-2 win over Indy on Tuesday night. Will Craig hit his 18th home run of the season in the defeat.
On a rainy night that featured a 21-minute pregame delay and a 28-minute in-game delay due to rain showers, Syracuse (47-48) washed away Indianapolis (47-47) again following its 20-1 rout in the series opener. Ruben Tejada, who entered the contest with eight hits in his previous three games, tallied three more knocks, walked once and drove in four runs, two coming on a tiebreaking, two-out single in the fifth that put the visitors on top, 3-1.
The Indians chipped away with one run in the sixth but would get no closer. Cole Tucker laced a leadoff double and later scored on a two-out single by Craig. Tejada distanced the Mets from the Indians in the next half inning, lining a first-pitch offering from Sean Keselica into the left-center gap for a two-run double.
Paul Sewald, Daniel Zamora and Tyler Bashlor (S, 3) each tossed one inning down the stretch as the Indians could only muster a Jake Elmore bunt single that began Indy's seventh.
Former Indian Rajai Davis set the tone for Syracuse out of the gate when he roped Mitch Keller's first pitch of the game to right-center for a triple. The Mets grabbed a 1-0 lead four pitches later on a Danny Espinosa comebacker.
Indianapolis went quietly in the first inning, but Craig's long ball opened the second to level the game at 1-1. The homer was his first since July 1 at Louisville.
Gagnon (W, 4-2) scattered five hits and two walks with four punchouts to earn the victory. Keller (L, 7-4) was charged with three earned runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five frames in the loss.
The Indians and Mets play the third game of their series Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. ET. Eduardo Vera (5-7, 6.27) will oppose Anthony Kay (0-3, 7.32).
