Bisons to Wear the 'Blue & Gold' for Hockey Night at the Ballpark, Friday, August 16

July 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they will wear special Blue & Gold Hockey-style Jerseys and Caps for Hockey Night at the Ballpark, presented by ADPRO Sports, Friday, August 16 for their game against the Durham Bulls at Sahlen Field (7:05 p.m.).

The Blue & Gold Hockey Jersey and Caps were designed and created in collaboration with the Buffalo Sabres and are available for order on Bisons.com.

The 'Hockey Night at the Ballpark' promotion will also feature visits from Sabretooth and Sabres alumni (to be announced), special in-game hockey contests and trivia and much more. All 'Hockey Night' jerseys worn by the Bisons players will be autographed and auctioned/raffled, with proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

As a Honda fridaynightbash!, the game will also include postgame fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour. Additional event details are to be announced.

"The Sabres have always been a tremendous downtown partner of the Bisons and we're very excited to don the Blue and Gold for the first time in our franchise's history for what will be a fun night at the ballpark," said Mike Buczkowski, President of Rich Baseball Operations.

Hockey Night Jersey Design

The Bisons' royal blue 'Hockey Night Jersey' features three gold stripes across the bottom and on the sleeves, much like the Sabres jerseys from the 1970s and 1980s. Below the gold neckline are three sweater laces printed underneath in the style of a vintage 'hockey sweater.' The Bisons' classic 'standing buffalo' crest logo is centered on the chest of the jersey, but also in the Sabres' blue and gold color scheme. The numbers printed on the back are gold and all player jerseys will have 'Buffalo' as their nameplate.

The matching New Era on-field cap is royal blue with a gold brim, once again featuring the blue and gold standing Buffalo baseball logo.

Blank 'Hockey Night Jerseys' are available in the Bisons.com online shop.

Hockey Night Caps from New Era

Hockey Night Cap designs (5950, 3950, 920) are now on sale at Bisons.com and at all Sahlen Field gift shops.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.