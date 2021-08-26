Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (45-52) vs. Louisville Bats (40-57)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #98 / Home #45: Indianapolis Indians (45-52) vs. Louisville Bats (40-57)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (2-3, 4.97) vs. LHP Reiver Sanmartin (4-2, 4.15)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians lost their third consecutive game and fourth straight in the season series vs. Louisville last night, 6-2. The Bats scored one run in the first inning and another in the fourth off Miguel Yajure to take a 2-0 lead before a four-run sixth put them beyond Indy's reach. The first five batters of the frame reached base safely off Tanner Anderson, four via base hit. The inning was highlighted by a double off the bat of Braxton Lee to score two. The Indians scored one run in the bottom of the eighth inning following a leadoff double by Bligh Madris. With one out and runners at the corners, Cole Tucker singled through the right side of the infield to drive in Madris and break up the shutout. In the ninth inning, Taylor Davis hit his first home run of the season for the team's first dinger in their past four home games.

DAVIS' DINGER: Taylor Davis hit a long fly ball over the fence in center field in the ninth inning last night for his first home run since July 13, 2019 with Iowa at Round Rock. It was also his first home run out of the Cubs organization. Twenty-two of his 36 career home runs have come in 455 Triple-A games since first appearing with Iowa in 2015.

WE'RE NOT JOE-KING: Joe Jacques entered for the ninth inning last night and did not allow a run to extend his scoreless streak to four appearances (5.2ip) since Aug. 13. The southpaw has quietly been dominant for the Indians in seven August appearances, compiling a 0.93 ERA (1er/9.2ip), 0.72 WHIP, .152 average against (5-for-33) and 12.10 strikeouts per 9.0 innings (13k). Since surrendering a career-high eight earned runs in 1.2 innings on July 27 at St. Paul, Jacques has allowed one earned run in 11.2 innings (0.77 ERA) with a 0.69 WHIP, .128 average against (5-for-39) and 13 strikeouts.

WELCOME TO THE CIRCLE CITY: Hoy Park has recorded a hit in each of his first two games at Victory Field since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Monday. After going 0-for-10 in his first three games with Indianapolis at St. Paul from July 27-29, he was recalled by the Pirates and spent most of August in the big leagues. His two singles over the past two days with the Indians have raised his Triple-A average for the season to .312 (58-for-186) split between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Indy. He is just shy of qualifying in multiple categories among Triple-A East leaders, but would rank first with a .465 on-base percentage and .997 OPS, second in average, tied for second with 50 walks and eighth with a .532 slugging percentage.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to snap a four-game losing streak against Louisville, their longest losing skid against the Bats since Aug. 3-6, 2013, tonight at 7:05 PM ET. The Bats currently lead the season series, six games to two, after going 4-2 over the first six games from June 22-27. The Indians haven't finished below .500 against the Bats in the season series since 2016 and will have to win seven of the remaining 10 games between the two teams to continue that streak. RHP Max Kranick will take the mound for Indianapolis for his first career start against Louisville. For the Bats, LHP Reiver Sanmartin will make his second appearance (first start) against the Indians this season. He is coming off a loss to Gwinnett in which he surrendered seven runs on 10 hits in 5.0 innings.

MAX ON THE MOUND: Max Kranick will make his first career start against Louisville tonight after tossing his first Triple-A quality start on Aug. 20 at Toledo. He earned his second win of the season with Indianapolis in that start, allowing just four hits in six scoreless innings. The performance was his longest since July 21, 2019 with High-A Bradenton at Tampa and was the team's first quality start since Beau Sulser on Aug. 3 at Iowa. Kranick has yet to allow a run in 11.0 innings on the road, combining for a 0.73 WHIP, .135 average against (5-for-37) and 12 strikeouts in those two starts. In seven starts at Victory Field, however, he owns a 7.00 ERA (21er/27.0ip), 1.63 WHIP, .325 average against (38-for-117) and 18 strikeouts.

CIRCLE CITY SPLITS: When donning their navy Circle City jerseys at Victory Field this season, the Indians are 3-4 and have lost each of their last two Thursday home contests. After beginning the season 0-2 on those jersey nights, the Indians won three consecutive one-run Thursday games on June 17 vs. Memphis (3-2), July 1 vs. Iowa (7-6) and July 15 vs. Omaha (4-3). They won each of those three games in their last offensive frame, winning via walk-off in extra innings against Memphis and Iowa and coming back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of a rain-shortened five-inning contest vs. Omaha.

SWAPPING DUGOUTS: John Nogowski, who has appeared at Victory Field once already this year as a member of the Memphis Redbirds, was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh and outrighted to Indy on Aug. 19. He was traded from St. Louis to Pittsburgh on July 3 in exchange for cash and hit .261 (29-for-111) in 33 games with the Pirates. Last night, Nogowski singled for his first hit with the Indians. In Triple-A this season, he owns a .195 batting average (26-for-133) in 38 games between Memphis and Indy.

